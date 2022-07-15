Watch Games TV Lists 3 Steps for Content Creators To Write A Great Social Media Caption Every Time

Your social media caption should be as great as your image or video to leave a maximum impact. As per Watch Games TV, social media captions should be captivating. It must have the power to pause a social media user from scrolling down to read your post. The longer someone reads or engages with your post, the better it will perform in the feed and Explore tab. On the other hand, great captions also drive better engagement in the form of likes, comments, tags, mentions, reposts, and saves. As an influential digital content creator, Watch Games TV shares his top tips to write extraordinary social media captions and drive home the message every time you create a post.
1. First things first
"Your opening line must be impressive enough to hook the readers," says Watch Games TV. It could be a question, a once-in-a-blue-moon discount, or an irresistible offer. You must also put the most important part of your message at the beginning of your social media caption so that it's not truncated in the feed and doesn't hide under "read more."
2. Champion story-telling
"A great social media caption champions story-telling. It tells the story behind the image or the video, carries the magic of a personal style, and has a clear call to action," shares Watch Games TV. These three elements must be ticked before you post a caption. On days when you don't have unique content to post, you can share content that adds value to your audience. "Something that inspires, informs, or just brings a smile on their face," adds Watch Games TV.
3. Emojis, line breaks, & hashtags
"Emojis add personality to social media captions," quips Watch Games TV. A post without emojis is like magic without pixie dust. Emojis add color to your captions and make them super-attractive to social media users. Line breaks are another essential element to keep in mind while writing long posts. As per Watch Games TV, "Line breaks improve readability and shoo away TLDR reactions."
Lastly, use relevant hashtags to reach a wider audience following the same topic. "No social media caption is complete without brand and topic-specific hashtags," concludes Watch Games TV.