Watch 'Nope' (Free) online streaming at home Here's How

Jordan Peele has mastered the art of the title with his upcoming horror flick, Nope. Set to release this summer, the latest installation in his saga of bone-chilling thrillers released a brand new trailer last night, is set to air during today’s Super Bowl, and we can hardly wait. Featuring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, this is surely going to be one of the summer’s biggest hits. Nope? More like Yep, add this to your calendar now.
“Nope” is something you might say to the oddities of a Jordan Peele horror, but it also might mean something more. After seeing the first trailer, fans of the director’s work have speculated that the title, which is stylized in all caps, actually stands for “not of planet earth.” Though they’re pretty well-hidden in the trailer, there are a few peeks at ET-Esque creatures poking their noses (or rather, nose-less faces) into Nope. We can’t really describe what’s going on in the eerie equestrian trailer, just because it’s so bizarre, so watch the video above to see for yourself
But will this horror nightmare land on streaming when it releases, or are we going to have to submit ourselves to the dimly-lit theaters? Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming release of Jordan Peele’s Nope.
When is the Nope release date?
Nope‘s release date is July 22. That’s in theaters, but what about on streaming? Keep reading to find out when you’ll be able to watch this horror from the comfort of your own home.
Where To Watch Nope online?
Unfortunately, Nope will not be simultaneously available on streaming at the time of its theatrical release on July 22. In order to see the film, you will need to travel to a theater. Tickets can be purchased at your local theater or through a service like Fandango or AMC.
After the movie's theatrical run, you can purchase Nope on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.
Is Nope on Netflix?
Nope will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which includes Focus Features, about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of Nope, that means July 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater or wait for it to come on Peacock.
Is Nope on HBO Max?
No. Nope is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Nope will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.
Is Nope on Amazon Video?
Yes, Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ will be available on Amazon Prime in the USA after its theatrical release, but not for a streaming subscription, it will be available on Amazon Prime for a rental version at the price of $3.99 to $19.99. According to reports, ‘Nope’ will be available to rent on Amazon Prime within two months of theatrical release.
Talking about official streaming of the film for the subscription, then, according to reports, ‘Nope’ will be streaming on Universal’s Peacock within four months of its theatrical release.
There is no doubt ‘Nope’ has an immense buzz in the audience, especially because of Jordan Peele, and it’s obvious that apart from theatrical, OTT audience also showing their interest in this film, so overall, for Peacock users, it’s good news, and for Amazon Prime users, it’s average.