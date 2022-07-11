Watch ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Free online streaming At home

Marvel’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Thor: Love and Thunder streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Motion Pictures Adventure movie Thor: Love and Thunder at home.Is Thor: Love and Thunder available to stream? Is watching Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Amidst all the expansive theories and timeline chaos, prepare yourself for a multiverse of madness with the latest entry into the MCU — the new Thor 4 movie premieres June 23, 2022 in theaters, but if you want to know how to watch it online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead..
Knowing this makes it abundantly clear why so many people are eager to see Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, directed by the same Academy Award winner Taika Watiti. Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular character to team up with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Watiti’s Korg, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who returns to the franchise after last being seen in Thor: The Dark World, with a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame.
The film also features several cameos and appearances from heroes and villains of the previous MCU series, and while it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on when it’ll be available to stream online and how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online for free.
When Will Thor: Love and Thunder Be Released?
Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022 and like many recent movies and like many recent movies, it’s getting a wide release so you can watch it in-person.
How to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder Free Online
Disney+ unfortunately doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but there are other ways to stream the MCU movies you’ll need to catch up on for free, and to have the streamer subscription for when Thor: Love and Thunder eventually drops on Disney+.
If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Thor 4 (2016), WandaVision, and more on Disney+.
Where to Watch Thor: Love and Thunder Online?
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently a theatrical exclusive, meaning that if you want to watch the comedy movie for yourself, it is time to head to your local cineplex and start booking tickets. The movie is out now in UK cinemas, and is set to hit the US on May 6. That’s right; the wait is almost over, MCU fans!
The good news is that this date is also unlikely to change. Thor: Love and Thunder’s development has been pretty much reliable considering that the film was shot during the Covid-19 global pandemic. Since it was first announced in 2021, the sequel hasn’t suffered any major delays. So we can all relax knowing that Motion Pictures will bring back Sonic on time.
Is Thor: Love and Thunder on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime is not streaming Thor: Love and Thunder movies. However, the streamer has a wide range of latest movie collections for their viewers, including Train to Busan, The Raid: Redemption, Hell or High Water, The Florida Project, and Burning.
Is Thor: Love and Thunder on HBO Max?
No. Thor: Love and Thunder is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)
When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney+?
In 2021, Marvel Studios and Disney released three feature films: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. The Scarlett Johansson-starring film debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+. However, Shang-Chi and Eternals received exclusive theatrical releases before making their streaming debuts about 68 to 70 days after their premiere.
Now that it’s 2022, has that changed? It doesn’t seem so. Thor: Love and Thunder will only be playing in theaters when it releases on May 6, and Marvel has not yet confirmed when the sequel will land on Disney’s streaming platform.
However, because Thor: Love and Thunder will likely have a 45-day theatrical run — just like Shang-Chi and Eternals — we can expect the new Marvel movie to follow the previous films’ example. That means viewers may be able to watch (or re-watch) Multiverse of Madness on Disney+ as early as June 20 — if it premieres right after its 45-day theatrical window — or July 15, which is about 70 days after its May 6 release.
Is Thor: Love and Thunder on Netflix?
Not right now—but it will be someday. While you certainly won’t see Thor: Love and Thunder on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18-months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s likely you will see Thor: Love and Thunder on Netflix in 2023.
Thor: Love and Thunder cast
The following cast members have been confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder.
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor:
- Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
- Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie
- Jaimie Alexander as Sif
- Taika Waititi as Korg
- Russell Crowe as Zeus
About Thor: Love and Thunder
After his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.