Watch ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ (Free) online streaming at home

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend.
Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn, Where the Crawdads Sing promises to be one of those movies everyone is talking about. You don’t want to miss out, so read on to find out where to watch Where the Crawdads Sing and when to expect Where the Crawdads Sing on streaming.
When the Crawdads Sing release date
Where the Crawdads Sing will land in theaters in the US on Friday, July 15, and then in UK theaters a week later on Friday, July 22.
Where To Watch Where the Crawdads Sing online?
Unfortunately, Where the Crawdads Sing will not be simultaneously available on streaming at the time of its theatrical release on July 15. In order to see the film, you will need to travel to a theater. Tickets can be purchased at your local theater or through a service like Fandango or AMC.
After the movie's theatrical run, you can purchase TWhere the Crawdads Sing on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.
Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix?
Not right now—but it will be someday. While you won’t see Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18 months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Sony movie Uncharted was released on Netflix this week, just five months after it opened in theaters. So it’s possible you will see Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.
Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Hulu?
Where the Crawdads Sing may be on Hulu or Disney+ eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney’s streamers, Disney+ and Hulu, after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Where the Crawdads Sing to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Where the Crawdads Sing on the Disney streaming platforms around January or February 2024.
Is Where the Crawdads Sing on HBO Max?
No. Where the Crawdads Sing is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)
Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Amazon Video?
Unfortunately, Where the Crawdads Sing is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.