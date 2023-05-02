Ways through which bitcoiners will influence the authorities

Individuals and organisations today have the right to be heard and the power to express their views that cannot even be expected a decade ago. Thus, the most important example is the online asset like bitcoin. The strongest platform that is currently available to consumers is the immediate edge, which has gained the trust of many users. However, as society starts to modernise its mentality or its way of working, many people still oppose it. It can be troublesome for various reasons, but usually, the authorities control our life. If you are interested in Bitcoin trading, you may also consider knowing about the Bitcoin 360 AI
How will Bitcoiners play an important role?
The authorities usually have control over people's lifestyles and can change the lives of individuals whenever they want. They can also affect the lives of people in a particular community. Yet, having enormous power authorities continue to stay corrupt and wrong. Authorities are believed to be corrupt and take biased decisions to have personal gains. And this is where Bitcoiners can play an important role by addressing the problems that matter the most to them and by using the programmes that authorities have no control over.
Adoption of safety measures
In the world of the internet, the actions of people are recorded digitally and are easily accessible to others even if they didn't share this information with a particular intention. Because of it, the insecurities in the mind of people for their privacy and data have increased significantly. And this is the main reason why people reject the idea of adopting digital money, specifically bitcoin.
Bitcoin as a medium of exchange
Bitcoin was formed to serve as digital money. But now the world has significantly changed. And now, Bitcoin can be utilised in various ways to profit the community and bitcoiners. Bitcoin can be used to make online transactions quicker and more convenient. For instance, bitcoin can also be utilized to make payments for government-related services. It can also be used to make payments for community transportation, parking or even support to fight weather fluctuations. It was formed to make the transaction process easy. Many large cities like London and Paris have adopted bitcoin as a method of payment for services.
By providing real-time data
It is comparatively a fresh development in which bitcoiners can influence the government. With billions of people worldwide, it is reported that only 2 million people have opened their bitcoin wallets. Though there's only a limited amount of people who have a bitcoin account, because of blockchain technology, a large number of people have a major influence. There's always some method to collect real-time data because of blockchain technology. And this data can be utilised to achieve many goals. It supports figuring out people's spending patterns and how they can influence the economy and it also helps to foresee and prevent natural calamities.
By using voting platforms
Bitcoiners can also influence the government by using voting platforms. These platforms can be utilized to vote for political figures and the modifications in the Bitcoin protocol. And users can perform this with the help of alternative mediums. For instance, the Bitcoin Governance Hub platform is planning to become the sole platform for voting on modifications and development in the bitcoin space. There exists a lot of other platforms such as Bitshares, Stem and many more which intend to make voting easily available to their users.
Conclusion
Bitcoiners can influence the government through various methods. As society develops and technology modernises, we have the right to raise our voices. It has both pros and cons. Sometimes, it is great to have the right to speak and to be heard. But it also implies that you should take your responsibilities seriously as you are the representative of the people who voted for you.