Ways To Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally : How To Lower A1C

Diabetes And Its Medications
Diabetes Melitus is the name of the disease which raises blood sugar levels causing various ailments. Diabetes can be of two chronic types: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is caused when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin for dealing with the blood sugar. Insulin injection is the way to lower the sugar level for type 1 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes is caused when the body fails to utilize the available insulin. Many medications are available depending upon the severity of the disease. Metformin is one of the popular medicines for Type 2 diabetes.
GlucoRedi is a supplement product that helps control blood sugar levels. It has a compelling blend of organic antioxidants that aid the body’s natural metabolism, and regularly taking GlucoRedi may help those whose blood sugar levels are difficult to regulate.
There are two more categories called Pre-diabetes and Gestational Diabetes. When the sugar level is above normal but not as much to be called as diabetic it is known as prediabetes. It can be reversed by diet restrictions, healthy lifestyles and exercises. Gestational diabetes occurs to pregnant women which often go away after the delivery.
Some natural means of controlling diabetes
If you are non-diabetic or having pre-diabetes, it is possible to prevent the occurrence of diabetes or reverse pre-diabetes condition by carrying out the following ways:
Regular exercise
When we perform some exercise the muscles contract, requiring energies which it collects by converting the glucose into energy. Also exercise helps us to shed some weight which helps us to do away with diabetic conditions. Both these two results in lowered blood sugar levels.
The types of exercise can be selected depending upon your likings, age and capability. It can be 30 minutes of light walking, cycling, swimming, running, weight lifting, resistance exercises etc.
Drink more plane drinking water
You get hydrated and flush out excess sugars through urination.
Take foods with low glycemic index
Foods with low glycemic index are those which break down at a slower rate. Slower absorption of food results in lowered sugar levels.
Minimize stress and anxiety
Cortisol and glucagon are the hormones that the body secretes when we are stressed. These two hormones increase the sugar levels. Fight the stress by doing modern techniques of stress relieving such as yoga, meditation, relaxation, breathing techniques and involve yourself in some creative passion.
Regular monitoring of the blood sugar levels
Simple blood tests can reveal the blood sugar levels. The advantages of regular testing are you can modify or change your lifestyle depending on the test results. Secondly we get to know as soon as you enter the pre-diabetes stage and can reverse the condition.
Resorting to seven to eight hours of quality sleep
Some means of inviting sleep are
- Maintaining a fixed sleep schedule
- Abstain from caffeine and alcohol prior to sleep
- Resorting to regular exercise
- Abstain from looking at radiating screens from at least an hour before sleep
- Listening to light and soothing music
- Never make your bed room the working room
- Meditate and relax before going to sleep
Manage your weight
There is a link between diabetes and obesity. 80% of all the diabetes patients happen to be obese. In case you are overweight, follow some weight loss regime under the guidance of some expert.
If you are already in the range of chronic diabetes type 1 or type 2, you have to take the following further actions to control blood sugar levels:
Take frequent smaller meals or snacks between meals
It avoids you from suddenly reaching sugar spikes.
Take natural supplements along with prescription medications
Many natural supplements take care of the diabetes naturally by preventing, reversing and controlling the diabetes depending upon the severity of the disease.
Eat foods rich in chromium and magnesium
Deficiency in chromium and magnesium may lead to diabetes. The two minerals lower the blood sugar levels.
Restrict calorie intake by portion controlling method
It lowers sugar levels.
Take more fibrous foods
Fibrous foods slow down absorption of food and lower sugar levels.
Restrict intake of carbohydrate as per advice of your nutritionist
Carbohydrates break down into glucose when ingested. Limiting the intake will lower the sugar levels.
Natural supplements to lower blood sugar levels
There are many natural herbal vitamins available which work to lower blood sugar levels, devoid of all the side effects which the prescription medications cause. Hence these supplements are getting popular.
Gymnema Sylvestre
It is a popular antidiabetic medicine of the Ayurveda. Due to its strong antidiabetic properties it is called a destroyer of sugar. Researchers revealed the identity of its main constituent Gymnemic Acid which has the following beneficial effects:
- Lowers cravings for sugar
- Enhances insulin sensitivity
- Lowers the absorption of sugar in the intestines
- Helps in reducing weight
- Lowers bad LDL cholesterol
The working mechanism of Gymnemic acid is quite interesting. Actually the molecular structure of Gymnemic acid is similar to that of glucose. When we take the supplement the gymnemic acid attaches to the recipients of the taste buds. As a result when we take sugary food it no longer appeals to our taste and we tend to reject sugary food. In this way the supplement reduces the craving for the sugar.
In a similar manner the gymnemic acid also fills up the recipient cells of the intestine that absorb the sugar. As absorption of sugar is reduced the sugar levels in the blood also get lowered. Simultaneously it helps in controlling weight gain.
The supplement has antioxidant properties due to which it reduces the oxidative stress caused by the free radicals. The oxidative stress also damages the cells including the islet cells of the pancreas. In this way by saving the pancreatic cells from damage it helps in rejuvenating the working of the pancreas.
Commiphora Mukul
It is a gum-like substance secreted by the barks and stems of Commiphora Mukul tree having antidiabetic and other health benefits. Researchers have identified its constituent oleo gum resin lowers sugar level by helping in reducing the weight. The supplement also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory advantages due to which it is capable of reducing diabetes related complications and oxidative stress.
Licorice
It is a herbal medicine of the Chinese system of medicinal practices. It has been used as an antidiabetic medicine for the last two thousand years. Modern researchers have been able to identify licorice extract, 3 triterpenoids and 5 flavonoids. It is anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-viral, has immunoregulatory activity, antimicrobial activity, inhibitory effects on diabetes, memory enhancing and nerve protecting activity.
Mangifera Indica
This Ayurvedic medicine is prepared from the fruit as well as the different parts of the mango tree. Its leaves contain tannins anthocyanins which treats diabetes. The fruits contain fibers, vitamins and minerals, mangiferin, gallic acid, gallotannins, icoquercettins, ellagic acid and beta glucogallin.
Mangiferin is the most important bioactive substance of the supplement having many health benefits including antidiabetic properties.
shilajit
This supplement is a gummy substance which is formed due to decomposition of plants for thousands of years. It contains humus, fulvic acid and plant decomposed materials. It also contains a number of minerals amounting to 84 numbers including iron, zinc, copper, silver lead etc. Shilajit is given along with milk for the treatment of diabetes.
Berberine
It is also referred to as BBR and clinical study with 97 persons have established that the use of BBR lowers blood sugar levels. It has many other health benefits due to which this medicine is used widely in the Chinese system of medicines.
After ingestion it goes to the bloodstream and then to the cells. It activates one enzyme called AMP activated protein kinase, which triggers the metabolic switch.
Berberis Aristata
This herbal supplement is used widely in Chinese as well as Indian systems of medicines. Several parts of the plant are used for the making of the medicine. The supplement contains alkaloids such as proto-berberine, bisbenzylisoquinoline, flavonoids and phenolic acids.
The modern researchers have found many health benefits such as anti-diarrheal, cardiotonic, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, anti-cancer, ophthalmic, and anti-inflammatory activities. As a result the supplement in addition to lowering sugar levels naturally is also used for the treatment of various diabetes related complications.
Momordica Charantia
After knowing its popularity as an Ayurvedic medicine healing various ailments, many researchers got interested in the medicine. However more than 100 studies that were done using the most modern techniques have confirmed its successful use to treat diabetes and its complications such as insulin resistance, neuropathy, cataract and nephropathy.
Also it has antiviral and antibacterial properties. It contains bioactive substances such as saponins, glycosides, alkaloids, triterpenes, steroids, fixed oil and proteins. Fruits are a source of vitamin C and vitamin A. It also contains several phytochemicals.
Syzygium Cumini
This Ayurvedic medicine is also known as Jambolan. It contains glucosides, anthocyanin, ellagic acid, isoquercetin, myricetin, kaempferol. The seeds are also used as medicine. The contents of the seeds such as alkaloid, glycoside, jambosine, and antimellin inhibits the conversion of starch into glucose thereby lowering the blood sugar levels naturally. The seeds also contains flavonoids that are antioxidant and hence reduce the free radicals minimizing the oxidative stress caused by the free radicals.
Several experimental as well as clinical studies in 1960 to 1970 have confirmed its antidiabetic and antioxidant properties
Enicostemna Littorale
This Ayurvedic preparation is famous for its antidiabetic properties. Studies were conducted among 84 patients offering them pills made from the supplement for a period of three months.
The results were
- Lowering of blood sugar levels
- Prevention of progress of diabetes related complications
- Improvements in kidney functioning
- Optimization of lipid profiles
- Lowered blood pressure
The conclusion of the team was that the supplement is a profound antidiabetic supplement.
Conclusion
Though diabetes mellitus is a disease which slowly and gradually eats away our body from inside, modern scientific research has been able to find ways to prevent the occurrence of diabetes, reverse the condition when it is in pre-diabetes stage and control chronic diabetes type 1 and type 2 through many modern medications.
But as we know that though the prescription medications are successfully dealing with diabetes, still it cannot be denied that those do have side effects. 100% natural herbal supplements have attracted attention of scientists as these are without any side effects but still quite effective in dealing with diabetes.
We have given a list of herbal supplements above. But while researching the supplements available on the market we found one combination supplement named GlucoRedi which contains most of the above individual supplements.
The eleven supplements in glucoredi have been scientifically blended to give the best synergistic beneficial effects to reverse diabetes or control blood sugar levels. We think that instead of running after individual supplements it would be better to go for the combination supplement to get the best of each supplement.
The ingredients of the supplement are sourced from seven regions of the world venturing through dense tropical forests and mountain ranges. Most of the ingredients are selected from the Ayurvedic and Chinese system of medicines.
