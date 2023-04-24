We aim to build Nashik as a model Quality city

In conversation with Mr. Krunal Patil, President, CREDAI Nashik Metro on his vision as the new President of CREDAI Nashik Metro and outlook on the infrastructural development in Nashik
What are the key focus areas for you as the new President of CREDAI Nashik Metro?
We have five key agendas that encapsulate our action plan for the next two years 2023- 25. First and foremost, we are planning to build India’s first carbon footprint free CREDAI HQ in Nashik which will be our new CREDAI Nashik Metro office too. Second, we will be focusing of upskilling the workforce in the construction and real estate sector primarily to make them competent with the new age tech infrastructure and modernized way of construction business – be in materials, processes, machinery etc. We are also curating a comprehensive mentorship program for both young and senior developers to bridge the generation gap in business practices and also handhold the new-to-digital audience to adopt the modern-day business methods. Another agenda on hand is to expand the construction sector portfolio beyond residential and commercial projects, and invite projects for warehousing, tourism, educational sector, creating industrial zones and promoting wellness & hospitality sector. On the CSR front, we are introducing two pilot projects – education on wheels & hospitals on wheels, which aims to provide education and health check up facilities for the children and workers on construction sites. We will also be undertaking 50K tree plantation initiative in and around Nashik. So, this is our key focus areas in addition to the regular mandate we have at CREDAI Nashik Metro
What are the key changes or developments you plan to bring about under your leadership?
Rather than change, I would say that we aim to further build on the good work that CREDAI Nashik has been doing for Nashik over the recent years. The socio-economic scenario and ways of business have radically changed post the Pandemic and hence one must have agility and adaptability to sustain business in these uncertain times. We want to bridge the generational gap between new-age entrepreneurs and senior developers to jointly transition into the digital era of business and equip themselves to the modernized and automated trends of the industry. Secondly, the Quality Council of Inda has selected Nashik as one among the 5 potential cities across the country. So, we will work very closely with the Council to ensure we are doing everything to build Nashik on the lines a Quality city under the Digital India platform. As mentioned, we also want to closely work with many other sectors like warehousing, tourism, education etc and expand the business opportunities here. We also plan to index the entire materials and vendors list for the real estate and construction industry.
What role will CREDAI Nashik Metro play in further developing the infrastructure of the city?
CREDAI is present in 25 states through 251+ chapters with 13000+ members across the association. CREDAI Nashik Metro was set up in 1989 and we have 500+ members today. CREDAI Nashik Metro has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Nashik from a pilgrim city to a smart city. We aim to continue to push the city towards further growth with new tech & digital adoption in order to enhance the quality of life for the patrons in Nashik. However, this progress and infrastructural development will not come at the expense of the quality of the city – proper measures undertaken to preserve water, green cover, culture and rich ambience of the city, will also be a key focus for CREDAI Nashik.
Nashik is fast transforming into a prime destination for investment and business. How do you see the city’s future over the next 5 years?
We foresee a continued organic growth for the city and with the slew of projects and infrastructural developments underway – Nashik is poised to become a preferred destination of choice for business and investment. JLL conducted a survey on the educational sector and mentioned Nashik as the potential educational hub after Pune. In 2027 we will have the Kumbh Mela and we anticipate to see a 360-degree development of the city with this festive coming in. Key projects like the inner ring roads and outer ring roads will further enhance better connectivity within the city add for Nashik to be connected to the other key cities across the country. So we are hopeful that the city will see an upgraded version of itself.
What are the key challenges that CREDAI Nashik faces and how do you plan to overcome it?
More than challenges we would like to see it as newer opportunities for CREDAI Nashik Metro to be part of the development of the city. Nashik is fast transforming into a model city and we are in a transition phase as we shed our traditional avatar and upgrade to new-age business formats. So it is imperative to bridge the gap between senior and young business honchos in the sector. Also safeguarding key amenities like natural resources, agrarian land, the happiness index of the city and cultural heritage etc. is priority for CREDAI Nashik
Briefly take us through your professional journey at CREDAI Nashik?
I joined CREDAI Nashik as a volunteer in 2008 and have been associated with the Body for over 15 years now. As a volunteer, we used to manage seminars, on ground activities for CREDAI and then I was formally inducted as a corporate member in 2012. Over the years, I transitioned from corporate member to role of the Secretary and then Joint Secretary, then Treasurer, Vice President and finally now being elected as President.