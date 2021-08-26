We are able to provide for thousands of people in a day: Hothur Shadab Wahab

Indian businessman Hothur Shadab Wahab has been initiating some really noble activities to help society during these tough times. From providing oxygen to the needy during the pandemic to sheltering victims of domestic violence, his Hothur Foundation has made a difference in the lives of many people. In fact, recently, they also started a project, called #HothurNutriMeals, to provide food to the needy during these challenging times. The foundation, under the leadership of Shadab, has fed over five lakh economically backward people, in and around Bengaluru.
The initiative is believed to provide not just meals, but fresh nutritious food to the poor three times a day. Explaining how the initiative began, Hothur Shadab Wahab says, “Amidst the pandemic during the first lockdown, we saw a number of people dying of Covid-19, but many people died of hunger, too. The disease was something that we couldn’t directly control or eradicate, but hunger surely was. We started with #HothurNutriMeals an initiative to provide three nutritious meals— breakfast, lunch and dinner — a day to the less privileged Covid-19 struck communities. As we reached out to people, we realised how very grave the issue was and kept expanding our reach.”
The foundation caters to the remote and rural areas of Bengaluru as well. The foundation has set up kitchens where food is prepared by their cooks with compliance to Covid-19 safety norms and quality ingredients that can help better the way of living of the lesser privileged. “We are able to provide for thousands of people in a day. Our vans and trucks deliver hot meals to these areas. We take special care while packing meals and during commute. In the past year, we were able to help over seven lakh people. I am extremely happy with this but there is still a long way to go,” says Hothur Shadab Wahab.