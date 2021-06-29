“We are looking at our entrepreneurship program to play kingmaker for future growth”, Mr. Zuzer Lucknowala, CEO, Party Cruisers (India) Limited

Tell us more about Party Cruisers (India) Limited’s event experience and the positioning its brand VIVAAH created in the event industry.
Interactions and social gatherings have been basic needs of human existence and we try to make those interactions extra special when we manage any event for our client. Since our inception in 1994, our motto was creating an “AWE” experience and an “AESTHETIC” ambiance for all our clients. Party Cruiser (India) Limited’s Event Services range from planning & marketing to production and décor etc.
VIVAAH has been our trump card and is one of the industry’s best. VIVAAH brand conducts customary weddings in India and offers convenience, cost-effectiveness, the sheer variety of decor, ambiance options according to the prospective couple and their family members desired place, location, budget, choices, and passion. It also offers all pre-wedding services for celebrations, events, trousseau, jewellery, place, location, gifts, etc.
What are your other leading brands and highlight on the business model of the company?
VOWS-VACCHAN conducts wedding in India for the Urban Millennial, whereas VIVAAH offers grandeur services to the HNI’s.
EVENT FACTORY conducts Corporates Events, Corporate Meetings, Parties, Corporate Seminars, Conference Management, Luxury Brands, Product Launches, Lifestyle, Fashion Events, Exhibitions, Fairs and Pan-India Ground Activations
LIVE SPACE - wherein the company manages and offers Artist Management, Event Management and Talent Management. We create an emotional connecting atmosphere, whether with clients or other prospects. We also carefully consider the event concept, design flow, venue, décor, and guest journey. Events like Marriages, Social Functions, Awards Ceremonies, Live Entertainment Shows, Road Shows, Brand Launch, Food Festivals, etc. come under the category of live events.
Other than the in-house brands, the company has a successful franchise model, we believe in a Profitable Partnership Model giving many opportunities to people who would like to partner with us. We are considering more joint ventures and franchise structure - this will inject capital as a trade-off for an equity stake. Our strategic joint venture and franchise model will be used as a step to enter the market for the small & medium players of the industry. Additionally, the interest in our JV/Franchise model will create a solid revenue stream with key sections and exits.
Party Cruiser (India) Limited has a buzzing Entrepreneurship program, what makes it extra special for your company?
Party Cruisers (India) Limited has always supported and appreciated the young and promising minds. The Party Cruisers (India) Limited Entrepreneurship Program (PEP) with us will help the budding entrepreneurs get a readymade and tailored platform, they will be their boss and will benefit by leveraging the benevolence of our established brand name. The young thinkers will also benefit by becoming a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) within a short period. They will also have comprehensive knowledge and market know-how, get to make industry connect, save capital investment and have the satisfaction of living their dream.
They will not have any overhead expenses as one gets access to a fully furnished office, admin support, team support, event execution. They will also have the advantage of long-term sustainability and most importantly get earning opportunities.
Growth brings risk and the grander the growth, the greater the risk. An entrepreneur can't grow without being exposed to risk, but they can easily mitigate risk and achieve their dreams by working with us.
Who is eligible to be part of Party Cruisers (India) Limited’s Entrepreneurship Program?
Anyone who has a dream, a vision, one who is passionate, who can inspire others, and most importantly who believes that every company was a start-up at some point. Every Fortune 500 company started as an idea that had to be built and guided by an entrepreneur and team of pioneers. If anyone who has these traits is welcome to be a part of Party Cruisers (India) Limited. Saying this, if you ask me an ideal fit, then that would be the entrepreneurs, small proprietorship, partnership companies, someone with a novel and innovative idea which can grow with our support, past entrepreneurs who wish to re-start their entrepreneurship journey and the working professionals who want to embark on a successful business path. To mention a few our ancillary segments like Corporate Event managers, Artist Managers, IP Properties, Media, Digital Marketers, Interior Decorators, Advertisers, Public Relations, MICE, and ATL / BTL professionals can be a part of our Entrepreneurship Program. Successful business leaders are often so because they learn how to be good at simplifying things. They take the complex and make it less complex.
So now is the time - “if you don’t build your dreams… Someone else will hire you to build theirs”
What is your outlook for the future of the industry and you as a company?
We are sticking to rules and various guidelines. As I would see it, while the organizations across the globe have slowly begun faring back at their peak, the organizations with out-of-the-box creativity and experience are bound to flourish.
In terms of our company’s growth with our successful public debut on emerge platform of NSE our main focus is to quicken the growth and development trajectory at Party Cruiser (India) Limited. We intend to change the overall definition of the Indian Wedding and event & experiential management industry and we are looking at our entrepreneurship program to play kingmaker in that.