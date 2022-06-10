We foresee the detergent and cleaning business to be growing at a much faster pace – Sanjay Tibrewala

With strong margins and volume growth in the fourth quarter of FY22, Fineotex Chemical Limited has shown phenomenal performance at a time when input prices have been under pressure for most industries. Mr Sanjay Tibrewala, ED and CFO of FCL discusses how the company had been undergoing a transitory phase and why sustainability, enhanced capacity and portfolio expansion are the game-changers.
Q. You have reported commendable corporate results for Q4FY22 with a significant uptick in EBITDA margins, could you take us through the overall performance of the company?
Ans. On the fundamentals of our financial performance, operational revenue for Q4FY22 rose to Rs. 121.4 crores which is 62% y-o-y growth. For FY22, the revenue stood at Rs. 368 crores, a 69% growth y-o-y. PAT stood at 17 crores in Q4FY22, which is a 42% y-o-y increase. The operational EBITDA for FY22 has increased to Rs. 71 crores from Rs. 41 crores, registering a growth of 76% on a y-o-y basis. The Board also recommended a final dividend of 20%, which represents a 33% y-o-y growth in the dividend. There have been continuous improvements in our working capital cycle over the period with the net working capital improving by 51 days. The consolidated business has seen overall volume growth of 62% while the Indian business has seen volume growth of 85% compared to the previous financial year.
We are one of the few companies in India to hold a Blue Sign certificate, apart from other major ESG accreditations, to our commitment to sustainability. Our strategic investments in manpowerhas resulted in the award of a Great Place to Work for FY22-23.Our capacity ramp-up in our Ambernath facility, isintended to target a business line of Rs. 850 crores in 2024. Our customer base includes major corporate like Reliance, Chenab, JCT, Birla, and others. We intend tofocus oncapitalizing on our core business, i.e., specialty textile chemicals, health &hygiene and drilling chemicals. We also offer customized solutions to India’s premier oil and gas companies.Wesee huge opportunities in cleaning and hygiene segment to meet the demand by the leading branded detergent makers and accordingly, have been expanding our footprint across geographies.
Q. The company seems to be undergoing a transitory phase, do you envisage a change in the product mix across your three verticals?
Ans. We foresee the detergent and cleaning business tobe growing at a much faster pace. There are similarities between specialty chemicals for textiles and hygiene.Our new facility at Ambernath with its enhanced capacity thanks to efficient process management provides additional manufacturing capacity for existing product lines as well as new growth areas.The fungible capacity of our product lines will provide us with a significant advantage in the asset turnover ratio. While textiles remain one of our primary businesses, our largepipeline orders for the cleaning solutions will significantlyboost EBITDA and turnover. Despite the challenges faced by the speciality chemical sector. Our prime focus will always be to maximize growth through production optimization.
Q. FY 2021-22 has been a watershed year for Fineotex Chemical Limited, what are some of the short term and long term goals for the year ahead?
Ans. For the short term, our primary focus is on building brand awareness, gettinglarger accounts and bigger orders, expanding market share, exceeding budgeted orders, and increasing wallet share. In this regard,we will continue to focus on leveraging our strong in-house development capabilities tooffer high-end customer solutions and high-margin value-added products.
To position our brand distinctly, we continue to establishdirect consumer connections, participate in exhibitions, and grow our distribution network. In the long run, we're focusing on expanding in high-growth categories such as home care, hygiene, and drilling specialties, along with portfolio expansion and capacity equalisation efforts. We're also investing in product certification, research efforts in adding products, expanding our geographies, maintaining our high ESG standards, and providing value to shareholders. We intend to explore joint ventures and tie-ups to achieve this.On the finance side, we proposed to achieve our planned capital cost of 21,000 tonnes via internal accruals. Our long-term goal is to have a continued and productive engagement with our customers and to earn their trust.