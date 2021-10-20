We Must Learn and Gain Experience Until the Last Second of Our Life- Leenalove

All people in this world have their own stories, and the endings are not the same. Some people win at the end, and unfortunately, some are not.
However, among these sad and happy stories, we can find few stories that end with the happy. But why are these stories differ from others?
Happiness is always with us. But most of us ignore it and are busy with other things. So, the only person who can create your happiness is yourself. And, way of your think will lead you to success and happiness.
Hence, no one can write your story. You are the only person that has ability to write your story. Succuss people did not let fate write their story. They challenged fate and went their own way as they wished.
Leena Pedraza, known as LeenaLove is one famous woman who writes her own story for her own script. How do I introduce LeenaLove to you? As a Businesswoman, a music artist, makeup artist, photographer, or social media personality?
Actually, she is a one-person who is occupied with these professions. Do you believe a single woman can do all these things? Yes, why not? If you want evidence, search her name, LeenaLove. So, this is her stunning story.
In 2014, LeenaLove graduated as a makeup artist from Marinello Schools of Beauty. Then she did freelance makeup artistry till 2016. She always believes experience creates another valuable person within you.
Simply think, you have a degree, but you do not have work experience. So, do you think you can handle office works only using these theories? Surely, you will spoil your work. That is why LeenaLove always works to collect experience.
Habitually, people tell you to do something that you do not love. So, can you do that work at your level a best? That is why this role model, LeenaLove, always encourages people to do what they love for their better future.
Anyhow, now you may have a question like, “ does LeenaLove do the things that she loves to do? Yes, of course. Here is what she recalled about this. “I loved posing in front of the camera in my own way to stands out my style and loved fashion. So, I started modeling for fun”.
Not only that, in 2016, LeenaLove started her streaming on a platform, namely, Twitch. However, can you guess how long she learned these things and gained experience?
She is not someone who does something loving to do and expects success from it. Thus, she starts the thing that she loves as a first step. But while LeenaLove does it, she learns and gains experience. That is how LeenaLove has become a well-known personality today.
Her journey is not beautiful like makeup or photograph. She has worked very hard to come on this journey and has faced many obstacles and hardships. That is because she was born in a low-income family and began her life as an ordinary child.
But she has a unique talent that other ordinary people do not have. It is countless efforts and perseverance. So, if she can, why can’t you make your life successful?
She worked with various and talented photographers, content creators, and makeup artists. But at one point, she could tell, “yes, I took experiences and knowledge by learning and working with these powerful characters. So, why can’t I do these things with my talents without wasting money on others?”
This is one of the great turning points of her life. From here, she started to add a new color to her life.
As a photographer and model, LeenaLove started to take her modeling images using a tripod and self-timer. And she began to build a great social personality.
Moreover, as a music artist, LeenaLove released her EP music album in 2020 without being under any major record labels or paying any people for promoting. Just after ten months, she got 10k plays worldwide from all streaming platforms together.
So, can’t you make a miracle to change your life from learning and gaining experiences? Think deeply and start your work like LeenaLove.
It was not easy to come this far within five years. Hence, LeenaLove said, “firstly, I felt this put me into the debt, but now it gives well worth to me.”
LeenaLove never wanted to be the only queen in the kingdom. She tried to help others to reach the life where she was. Therefore, this fantastic personality always encourages others to be the best version in their lives. So, this is your time to give value to your life!