Weaddo- A company by Martech Engineers drives business growth by creating agile, data-driven digital transformations

There is no industry today that has not been transmogrified or affected by technology, and marketing is certainly no exception. According to Gartner's CMO Spend Survey for 2018-2019, technology will account for nearly 30% of the total marketing budget. When businesses use marketing technologies to address data and business needs at each stage of the customer journey, we call this integration of marketing and technology tools a Martech stack. However, with so many new technologies being developed each year, determining which ones have the most potential for your business can be difficult. This is when Weaddo, a Gurugram-based company comes into the game. The company is on a mission to simplify the CX journey for Businesses by providing them with a suitable MarTech Stack for them to create impact, conversations, and revenue streams.
The company works collaboratively with other businesses at each STAGE; it is a system integrator with a consultative, implementation, management, enhancement, and performance approach to all digital touch points of customer experience for businesses. It provides a unified solution with a team of 80+ MarTech Engineers, Program Managers, CX, Data Engineers, Business Analysts, Performance Managers, and practice lead teams of all major digital experience platforms. It is a team of MarTech Engineers who simplify businesses' CX/CE journeys in order to maximize customer value. With a vision of becoming the go-to team for its clients, partners, peers, and other stakeholders to understand their business needs and deliver solutions while keeping future changes in CX in mind. Weaddo's key values are that it is all about People and Capabilities, Passionate & Challengers, Accountable & Faster, Solution first approach, Learning, and Growth are all in its DNA. Finally, it envisions that in order to create something large, one must first start small.
The founders of this top-notch business are Sanchit & Protik who are known to be the Duo Founders. Sharing their take on their brainchild, the founder of Weaddo, Sanchit & Protik went on to state, “ In our earlier incarnations, we observed a significant gap in the ability of marketing and technology to collaborate with analytics to address business difficulties. And over time, as both technology and marketing became and continue to become more complex, so too has the gap. This motivated us to simplify MarTech stacks for organisations, and we decided to end the CX and CE turmoil by creating Weaddo, which focuses on people, processes, and attention.”
Sharing about how Weaddo assisted Smart CX Transformation to get 37% growth in conversion, the founders said, “For approximately 160 years, Bausch and Lomb has been in business. We have always aimed to gain a significant footing in the Indian retail consumer sector. The company wanted to rule the lens categories in India just like it did elsewhere. When we started working with Weaddo, we encountered several obstacles that were all related to technology. The ultimate objective was to provide B+L in the digital era with a quick and easy online experience that would provide the brand a clear competitive advantage. While our first objective was just to catch up with the digital world, we exceeded expectations, shattering records and establishing new benchmarks: The pandemic led to a 37% rise in conversion rate for B+L. We accomplished this with Weaddo, a business acceleration studio, which worked with us throughout each S.T.A.G.E. (Strategy, Transformation, Acceleration, Growth and Experience) stage of the digital transformation.”
Weaddo is currently in the acceleration stage, with numerous alliances and partnerships in the works. Owing to its prolific work performance, Weaddo has been recognised and has also been awarded many awards such as the CMO Asia Award, 5 Awards by World Marketing Congress – Drive best MarTech for Brands it handles, Tech – Leadership Award, Marketing – Leadership Award, Fortune Magazine -Most Dynamic Personalities 2022. In the future, it intends to grow in-organically and organically, and it is also expanding in other parts of the world such as Bangladesh, Africa, and North America.
