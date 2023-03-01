WeHub CEO highlights women's pivotal role in achieving India's trillion-dollar economy goal through entrepreneurship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1: WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula was featured on a recent podcast of SCOPE TALKS with the founder of SCOPE APP Appalla Saikiran, where she discussed her journey and how she is empowering millions of women entrepreneurs. Deepthi discussed the unique challenges that women entrepreneurs face, such as access to finance, networking opportunities, and gender biases. She emphasized the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem that provides women with mentorship, access to capital, and networking opportunities.
According to Deepthi, there is a need for a collaborative effort between the government, industry, and startups to empower women entrepreneurs. Women entrepreneurs are an untapped resource that can contribute significantly to the economy, and there is a need to provide them with the necessary support and resources to thrive. This is where We-Hub comes in by providing a supportive ecosystem and access to resources with strong partnerships with the government.
The conversation then centered on how WeHub is aiding a greater number of women entrepreneurs daily, with an emphasis on creating more sustainable startups that offer long-term employment opportunities. WeHub has a startup lifecycle success rate of approximately 65% to 70%, which is way above the average success rate. This demonstrates the incredible impact and support that We-Hub is creating for women entrepreneurs.
However, there is still a gap in the concept of diversity and inclusion. While efforts are being made to diversify the workforce, there is still scope to make corporate leadership and businesses more inclusive. By empowering women entrepreneurs, WeHub is playing a critical role in promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world.
The topic of India's trillion-dollar economy goal was also discussed, and both Deepthi and SCOPE Founder & CEO Appalla Saikiran shared their insights on how empowering women in the entrepreneurship sector can be the key driving factor to achieving this goal. With We-Hub's support and resources, women entrepreneurs can contribute significantly to India's economy and help the country achieve its ambitious economic goals.
In conclusion, WeHub's CEO Deepthi Ravula's podcast discussion highlights the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs and creating a supportive ecosystem that provides them with the necessary resources and support to thrive. With WeHub's high success rate and focus on creating sustainable startups, women entrepreneurs can play a critical role in promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world and contribute significantly to India's economy.