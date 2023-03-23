Werewolf Romance Books to Read this Summer

We come to a point in time where we realize we may not be able to transform into a wolf, but reading the best werewolf books can get you a step closer. As you flip through the hot paranormal romance books you will form a bond like no other, knowing you too have found your one true love within the pages.
To get you started here is a list of the top werewolf romance books that take you on a journey like no other.
Mated to the Lycan King
Life has a way of offering us the world when we are too scared to take the leap. Avalyn was orphaned and left with a brother. A brother who blamed her for the death of their parents, and everything that followed. He bullied her and did his best to make her life a living hell. That was until Avalyn’s only friend Claire mated with his brother. Pushing them towards reconciliation on her 17th birthday, from where they started a new chapter in their life. On the other hand, Abalyn was getting her heart broken by Ryker, who rejected her for being weak. Pushing her to a point where Avalyn was about to end it all, but that was when she met the Lycan King - her true mate!
He Stole My Heart, I Stole His Child
Bailey had been in an abusive relationship for as long as she can remember. Pushing through it every day she tried everything in her power to make things right. After years of torture, she decided she has had enough during an argument they had on vacation. Pushing her into the arms of a stranger that turned out to be a cheater. Or so she thought he was, as years later Bailey found herself facing the man again with a toddler that looked just like him.
Her Triplet Alphas
Chastity worked for the Alphas family to help pay off her parent's gambling debt. While her life was made miserable every single day, she decided it was the only way to get ahead of her problems. Pushing through the bullying the three triplets caused, she was at her breaking point. It was not until her eighteenth birthday that she found out that Emily was their mate. With just seven months left on the job, the Alpha struggles to find ways Chastity will forgive the triplets and stay. One of the hottest polyamorous paranormal romance best books you will find.
Alpha’s Rejected Mate
Neglected as a Child, Anaya thought she had finally found her one true love for it to all come crumbling down. Anaya was an unhappy child that planned on running away ever since she was a child. When she finally got her chance at happiness, things quickly took a turn for the worst. She was sent to a ruthless pack of warriors - where she was told her mate will be waiting. Unfortunately for her, she was rejected even before they got a chance to get to know each other.
My Omega Queen
Emily’s past had always been a big question mark on her mind. She was found in the forest by a Blood Moon pack - covered in blood with no memories of what had happened. She was taken in as one of their own and stayed the course till her 18th birthday. Mated with the future alpha, she had nothing to worry about on paper. All the while her one true mate was suspecting her of treason. Pointing all fingers in her direction, as she struggles to find the truth about her past and prove her innocence.
Blind Instincts
Born woofless and blind - Monet was a rare occurrence that shaped her life in ways she never imagined. Rejected by everyone around her, Monet was finally getting a shot at happiness when she found her mate at the Moon Festival. Little did she know that her happiness was short-lived as her mate locked her. Pressing on her pain as he fixed himself with another she-wolf.
Taming the Wild Alpha
A one-night stand with a stranger can sometimes be much more than we could ever imagine. Xyrra too believed that her one-night stand with a random stranger was that, as they walked their own way they couldn't dream of what was to come. Carrying the memories of an unforgettable night Xyrra shows up at her friend's wedding only to find her one-night stand - standing at the altar. Locking eyes, their mate bond kicks into high gear as the groom starts walking her way.
The Alpha’s Feisty Mate
One of the best werewolf books is the Alpha’s Feisty Mate - The storyline introduces you to a strong she-wolf Isabella, who refuses to bow to any man. Mated with a ruthless Alpha who just like her does not believe in the mate connection. Pinning two stubborn and strong personalities together life offers them a chance to turn things around.
The Moon Goddess Daughter
Blair was born a hybrid, half werewolf - and something she has still to figure out. On her sixteenth birthday, she thought she had found her mate but was soon rejected and left alone. She left the pack heartbroken and went in a direction that will change her life. She joined another pack and trained day and night to become the best. Years passed along as she once again came face to face with the man who rejected her. Dealing with endless nightmares, her past, unraveling secrets, and love - will she be able to keep her life on track or crumble under the pressure and run towards a different direction?
With these best werewolf books, we leave you with ample choices to find your next great read! Start with the ones that interest you the most, and soon you will find yourself reading every single one of the books listed above.