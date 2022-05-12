What a personal loan is used - and not used - for

Lately, quick loans or instant loans have been the go-to option for those looking for an immediate source of funds. One may use the money for a variety of personal reasons, but there are also some circumstances under which the loan must not be availed. This article discusses the situations in which you may and may not borrow a personal loan.
When you should take a personal loan…
* To buy something expensive. There are times when you want to make an expensive purchase or book a holiday, but you don’t want to swipe your card for it. This can happen at the end of the month with payday being a few days away, or when there is a good offer on the mobile phone or home appliances you have been eyeing. There may also be times when you cannot furnish the required funds upfront, say, for a small home remodel costing a few lakh Rupees. A personal loan is helpful for these times, when you don’t need to dip into your reserves to fund the purchase or remodel.
* To finance a medical emergency. Medical emergencies strike without warning, and they must be dealt with swiftly to prevent complications. But medical procedures and hospital stays are quite expensive, and you might not have the money required for immediate hospitalisation. An instant personal loan can help in these cases – the money is transferred to your account in a few hours from applying for it, and you can use it to fund the emergency.
* To pay for your child’s education. School and college education costs have risen considerably over the years, and there are key points when you need to furnish a large sum of money (paying the term’s fees, funding a week-long study trip, and you may not have the funds ready in your account. Taking a quick loan from a good loan app solves the problem at this juncture.
* To close an old debt. Instant loans are often used in debt consolidation, i.e. to repay old loans. It is a process of closing old loans with a fresh loan, so that you don’t need to grapple with multiple EMIs. It makes financial management easier and you only end up with one loan, i.e. the personal instant loan instead of several small loans.
When you should NOT take a quick loan…
…to pay insurance premiums. The point of taking insurance is that you have residual funds that can pay premiums. If you need to borrow a personal loan to pay insurance premiums, it means that the policy is a drain on your income and savings. Plus, it saddles you with loan EMIs.
…to pay EMIs for an active, larger loan. Similarly, if you need to borrow another loan to service a home loan or car loan, it means that there is a financial management issue requiring immediate redressal. Taking a loan to repay an old loan without closing the latter fully only results in more EMIs and a further burden on your income.
…to pay somebody else’s loan. It is risky to furnish a quick loan to repay another person’s loan. You end up with debt and the borrower may not repay the money in time, which increases your debt burden and lowers your credit score.
…if you don’t have a source of income. Some people borrow instant loans when they are about to quit their jobs, so that they can have some money in hand to tide over the intervening months between jobs. But whether you have a job or not, you must still repay EMIs on the loan. This is difficult to do without a source of income.
How to get the instant personal loan
Download a leading loan app that offers a fully digital interface, from application to disbursal, for the loan. Do check the interest rate being offered, documents list, eligibility criteria, maximum loan amount being offered, and processing fees before signing up for the loan.
Once you take the loan, you can repay it in simple and flexible EMIs every month from your job or business income.