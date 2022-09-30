What are NFTs, and why are they becoming so popular? Walt Disney, Starbucks, and Big Eyes Coin

The term digital art was first used in the early 80s when computer engineers devised the paint programme. Over 40 years later, technological developments have transformed how artists can create and distribute their art. However, digital art like NFTs up until recently has been consistently undervalued. As it has never been viewed with the same reverence as fine physical art.
This article will look at what NFTs actually are and recent NFT news from Starbucks, Walt Disney, and Big Eyes (BIG).
What is an NFT?
A non-fungible token or NFT is a blockchain record corresponding to a digital asset like a photo, music, or video.
Unlike your average digital photo, which could be copied and pasted freely, an NFT artwork or asset can only have one official owner at a time. In addition, an NFT can only be bought and sold with a digital certificate. It is also important to note that, unlike a cryptocurrency like Ethereum, which can be exchanged for money or another Ethereum Token (ETH), an NFT artwork cannot be interchanged or reproduced because they are unique.
The NFT invention and adoption in online digital art communities have had a visible impact on how people view digital artworks/NFTs; last year, the digital artist Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million, a historic moment that saw the NFT accepted as a medium in the art world.
Who else is accepting the medium of the NFT? Walt Disney and Starbucks
NFTs have been a hot topic in the news recently, especially in terms of their application and adoption in multiple sectors, not just in the art world. Walt Disney recently listed a job for principal counsel specialising in global NFT projects and emerging technologies. The news is that Disney is considering multiple ways to expand into the metaverse with NFTs, games, and VR. This is an exciting development and indicator of the global appeal of NFTs.
Starbucks has also recently announced that it will be offering its customers in the US the ability to earn and buy NFTs (stamps), which will earn customers points and the chance to unlock unique experiences, merchandise, and events.
Starbucks has considered what its customers value in terms of NFT stamps: convenience and sustainability. Therefore customers don’t need crypto knowledge and can purchase NFTs with a bank card. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds goes to a charitable cause chosen by the NFT creator.
The meme coin Big Eyes (BIG) is also focusing on giving back
The meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), currently in its presale stage, has pledged 5% of all its proceeds to help protect and preserve our sea life and oceans. This charity donation will be viable to the whole community in a community wallet.
Big Eyes coin is a majority community-owned meme coin featuring a very cute cat with big green eyes. This type of coin was created for a community of NFT and coin holders who will be able to trade without paying fees, collect, and connect together online.
In terms of community, Big Eyes and meme coins alike are bringing people together to socialise, earn, learn about crypto, and protect the environment.
Why are NFTs so popular?
Well, let’s see; Big Eyes (BIG) will allow their NFT holders to trade without paying fees, Walt Disney could make entertainment more accessible and profitable for the individual in the future, and Starbucks will give its customers the chance to earn big rewards. All in all, there is a shift toward rewarding loyalty with more than a loyalty card but a new way to earn and interact with a company.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL