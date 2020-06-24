What Are The 3 Types Of AI?

“Artificial Intelligence would take off on its own and redesign itself at an ever-increasing rate. Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete and would be superseded.” - Stephen Hawking
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a buzzword in the industry for a few years. It is all set to change the way our future generations will function. It is on its way to shaping our present as well as the future. AI is successful in making a presence in our daily lives without even making us aware of it. Most of the people around the world don’t sleep without their smartphones. Now you don’t need to set an alarm for waking up. You just need to ask your virtual assistant like Google to do it for you and repeat as per your instruction.
There are many examples of AI that you are already using via your smartphone or any smart device. Moreover, AI tools are already having a significant impact on the way business is conducted worldwide. The tasks are completed with the speed and efficiency that humans couldn’t match. No doubt, it is impossible to replicate human emotions and incredibility in a machine.
In this article, we will discuss the types of AI and the scope so that you perceive the benefits of making a career move towards AI by getting certified. Taking up online AI courses can prove to be the best possible move.
What is AI?
AI is a branch of computer science that ventures to replicate human intelligence in a machine so that machines can mimic human behavior. AI develops computers to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, visual perception, text-to-speech, etc.
Embed Youtube Video URL here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad79nYk2keg
AI techniques have transformed the abilities of businesses worldwide, by enabling humans to automate the previously tedious and time-consuming tasks and achieve untapped insights into the data through quick pattern recognition.
AI systems are powered by algorithms, that use techniques that include machine learning, deep learning, and other related rules. Machine Learning algorithms are meant to provide data to AI systems, by making use of statistical techniques thereby enabling AI systems to learn. Machine learning makes AI systems get steadily better at tasks, without the need of specifically programming it.
Let us now look at the types of AI.
Types of AI
AI techniques are categorized according to their capacity to mimic human characteristics, the techniques they use to achieve this, the theory of mind, and their real-world applications.
Making reference to these characteristics, all artificial intelligence whether real or hypothetical, come under the three types mentioned below:
• Artificial Narrow Intelligence or ANI, that has a narrow range of abilities;
• Artificial General Intelligence or AGI, that has capabilities as in humans;
• Artificial SuperIntelligence or ASI, that has capability more than that of humans.
Artificial Narrow Intelligence
Artificial Narrow Intelligence or ANI is also referred to as Narrow AI or weak AI. it is the only type of AI that is achieved to date. Weak AI or Narrow AI is specifically goal-oriented, that is used to designed to perform singular tasks such as face recognition, driving car, speech recognition/voice assistants, or browsing the Internet. It is very quick and accurate at completing the specified task for which it is programmed to do.
It is referred to as weak AI because though the machines look intelligent but they function under a narrow set of constraints and limitations. Narrow AI cannot replicate human intelligence, it just simulates human behavior which is based on a narrow range of contexts and parameters or factors.
Narrow AI makes use of NLP to perform tasks, which means that it understands text and speech in natural language and it is programmed to communicate with humans in a personalized manner.
The examples of narrow AI include Rankbrain by Google, manufacturing and drone robots, IBM’s Watson, Siri by Apple, Alexa by Amazon, Cortana by Microsoft, and other virtual assistants. It also includes disease mapping and prediction tools, image/facial recognition software, recommendations that are based on listen/watch/purchase history, etc.
Artificial General Intelligence
Also referred to as Strong AI/Deep AI, AGI is a concept of a machine that possesses general intelligence that can mimic human behavior or intelligence and is capable of learning and applying this knowledge to solve any problem. AGI is capable of thinking, understanding, and acting in a way that is identical to humans in any given scenario.
AGI is not yet achieved by AI researchers and scientists. To achieve AGI, they need to program all the cognitive abilities into the machine. Machines are required to take up experiential learning to the higher levels and apart from improving efficiency in singular tasks, they also need to be capable of applying knowledge to a wider area of solving problems.
Strong AI makes use of the theory of mind AI framework. It is the ability to anticipate the needs, beliefs, emotions, thought processes of other intelligent entities. It focuses not on simulation or replication, but on truly understanding humans.
The example of strong AI includes Fujitsu-built K, a supercomputer, which is one of the most remarkable attempts towards achieving strong AI, but considering some disappointing factors, it is not easy to say that strong AI can be achieved in near future.
Artificial Super Intelligence
Apart from understanding human behavior, AI where machines surpass the capability of human intelligence and become self-aware is the area that is called Artificial SuperIntelligence.
The concept of ASI includes evoking emotions, requirements, beliefs, and impulses of its own. Besides replicating human intelligence, it is anticipated that ASI would theoretically be far better than humans in areas like math, sports, science, medicine, art, hobbies, emotional relationships, or simply everything. If such superintelligent machines came into existence, it will impact humanity, our survival, or our lifestyle.
Conclusion
If you go through the lines, you come to know how far is AI going to go, and there are no limits to it. It has already started impacting our lives without even making us aware of it. If you are tech-savvy and love sci-fi movies, then AI is obviously your cup of tea.
For making a rewarding career in AI, you need to get registered in an online training course so as to get certification added to your resume. After getting certified, you may definitely take your career to new heights.
So, when are you getting yourself registered?