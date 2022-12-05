What are the early signs of an enlarged prostate?

The prostate gland is a male reproductive system organ. The prostate is located beneath the bladder and ahead of the rectum. It is about the size of a walnut and wraps around the urethra.
Men are more likely to develop an enlarged prostate, also known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH, as they age. While most men will have a prostate problem at some point in their lives, the good news is that an enlarged prostate does not always indicate a more serious condition but it brings with it its own set of inconveniences & problems. As for enlarged prostate treatment, there are surgical & minimal invasive options available.
Some people may have difficulty in passing urine. They may struggle to start, or the urine stream may start and stop several times.
These are just two signs of an enlarged prostate.
The prostate gland grows in many men during early puberty, it can enlarge and sever the urethra, which is the tube that transports urine out of the bladder. It has the potential to thicken the bladder walls.
The most common prostate problem in men over the age of 50 is this. Knowing the symptoms of BPH or an enlarged prostate can help you consult with your doctor.
What should one look for?
There are two types of signs and symptoms of an enlarged prostate.
Obstructive symptoms are those caused by pressure on your urethra. Others begin in your bladder.
A few examples of obstructive symptoms are:
- Difficulty starting to urinate
- Having to strain or push when peeing
- The stream is weak
- Having to stop and restart several times
- Dribbling out of pee at the end
Changes in your bladder, which could include the following symptoms:
- You have an urgent and strong need to urinate.
- Urination frequency is higher than normal; you may pee more than 8 times per day.
- You have the sensation that your bladder is not empty even after you have finished peeing.
- You wake up frequently during the night to relieve yourself.
Complications
If you do not seek treatment for prostate problems, your bladder may become irritated as urine accumulates instead of being released. Know more about prostate artery embolization, it’s a minimally invasive treatment option for enlarged prostate.
Your symptoms may begin to cause more problems in your daily life. For example, you may find it difficult to control your bladder. You may wet the bed at night or be unable to get to the bathroom quickly enough when the need to urinate arises. You may also develop a urinary tract infection or develop bladder stones.
Some BPH symptoms are less common, but they may indicate that your condition is more complicated or advanced.
These symptoms include:
- Burning or pain when peeing
- Passing of blood with urine
- Inability to pass urine because your urethra is blocked
If this happens, seek emergency medical help right away. It is critical to discuss any urinary issues with your doctor.
It's difficult to predict how BPH will progress, and you can't expect it to go away on its own. Your doctor will also want to rule out any possible causes of the problem.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.