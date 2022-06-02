What Are The Top Crypto Tokens To Watch In 2022 - Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), and RoboApe (RBA)?

The cryptocurrency market may be experiencing a new season where the value of most tokens have dipped considerably. The 2022 bear season in the crypto space has been one of the worst to ever occur. But one thing's certain - there's light at the end of the tunnel. You see, things will change for the better and usher in a new season where lost value will be restored. However, it's essential that traders and investors prepare adequately for this eventuality.
The best way to get out of a bear market is by investing in high-potential tokens. Professional investors are looking for suitable investments to boost their portfolio and earn profit when the market recovers. Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), and RoboApe (RBA) are high-potential tokens that would also make great investment options.
Tezos (XTZ)
Tezos is simply described as a blockchain network that is closely linked to a digital asset or cryptocurrency. Each digital token (XTZ) on the Tezos network is referred to as "Tez". These tokens are not awarded to crypto users by minting. Instead, crypto users will get their tokens as a reward of a proof-of-stake mechanism.
Following its launch and a promising ICO, Tezos was initially troubled by several challenges and legal issues. However, Tezos was able to survive some of the turns in the crypto market by relying on this proof-of-stake consensus. Between October 2019 and February 2020, the value of the Tezos token has risen up to three times the original amount. During this period, it also set all time highs and experienced increased trading volume.
Just like the top cryptocurrencies around the world, Tezos is designed as a decentralised ledger that relies on blockchain technology. Like Ethereum, it's capable of supporting smart contracts and decentralised applications. However, it stands out by letting users be in control of the blockchain system.
Decentraland (MANA)
If you've haven’t been living under a rock, then you have definitely heard the news about the launch of the many Metaverses. The Metaverse exists as a virtual world where people can communicate and interact similar to real life. The development of this metaverse has also opened up our world to a new set of possibilities - even reaching the crypto market. Decentraland is a software program and cryptocurrency token that offers users some level of functionality in the metaverse.
Decentraland is a 3D virtual reality platform that's at the forefront of innovation in the Metaverse. It's one of the meta coins that have recently been that actively supports the Metaverse. While Decentraland was developed in 2015 by Esteban Ordano and Ali, the platform wasn't released until 2017 when the entire platform was released. Decentraland currently runs on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, it also has a native ERC-20 token popularly referred to as MANA. On this platform, people use their MANA tokens to purchase LAND in the Metaverse.
RoboApe (RBA)
RoboApe is one of the latest crypto tokens on the market. It's one of the most innovative and high-potential tokens on the market. This cryptocurrency was designed to deal with the major problems in the crypto space. By relying on its features, blockchain technology can support the growth of the modern-day financial sector. The RoboApe coin is enhanced by an active community. It's also useful for the provision of constant rewards to crypto users.
RoboApe token, RBA, is designed to automate the decentralised financial sector and to enhance the activities in the market. This crypto project has come up with a DeFi platform that provides NFT access with the distribution of memes. Are you interested in joining the RoboApe bandwagon? Click the presale link to get started today.
