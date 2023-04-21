What Could Make Coinbase The Best CEX For Bullish Investors And Cryptos Like BNB And Big Eyes Coin?

As mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, investors are looking for altcoins with the potential for impressive returns. Among these promising cryptocurrencies are Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Binance Coin (BNB), which have enjoyed success during the current bull market season. The question arises: which crypto exchange is best for these coins to enter? In this article, we will examine why Coinbase might be the ideal choice.
Lawsuit Against Binance Could Pave Way For Coinbase
Following the recent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit charging Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao with multiple violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations, Coinbase's reputation as a reliable and regulatory-compliant platform makes it a strong contender. Coinbase has operated since 2012 and has more than 56 million users in over 100 countries. It offers a user-friendly interface and supports various payment methods, making it easy for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.
One of Coinbase's key selling points is its extensive selection of cryptocurrencies, with over 70 digital assets supported, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Additionally, Coinbase frequently adds new cryptocurrencies to its platform, offering users a diverse range of options for investing in the crypto market.
Coinbase also has a robust regulatory compliance framework, is licensed to operate in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, UK, and EU, and adheres to anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations. In contrast, Binance's alleged failure to comply with national laws in the US has led to a costly lawsuit against it.
Can BNB Maintain Its Recent Rally?
BNB is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $53bn, and its recent price surge of over 9% has signalled a resurgence in the crypto market, as predicted by Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong. However, cryptocurrencies are volatile and vulnerable to negative changes, making it uncertain whether BNB can sustain its current rally.
Big Eyes Coin Is Closing Out Its Presale With A Roar
Big Eyes Coin, on the other hand, has already surpassed expectations by amassing over $33 million in funding during its presale. The project's generous incentives to its community, such as the END300 bonus code, contributed to its success. Despite its meme coin origins, Big Eyes Coin offers more than just novelty, with a detailed ecosystem of NFTs and DeFi initiatives, promising potential value beyond its cute cat theme.
With its dedicated following, Big Eyes Coin could offer significant returns on investment if it debuts on the market as successfully as it has navigated its presales.
Big Eyes Coin’s successful presale makes it arguably the template for future crypto presales. It has successfully raised millions of dollars whilst establishing its platform by cultivating a strong community. Its successful presale could draw legitimate comparisons to that of Ethereum or Filecoin, two widely-known cryptocurrencies which enjoyed great presales and have since become some of the biggest cryptos in the market. Supporters of Big Eyes Coin will be hoping for something similar for the new meme coin.
In addition to this, it has pledged 5% of its earnings to charities dedicated to environmental causes. This in itself accentuates the uniqueness that defines Big Eyes Coin.
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.