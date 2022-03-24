What Crypto to Buy Now - Ripple (XRP), Fantom (FTM), and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)?

Everybody that has even a passing interest in cryptocurrency wants to know where to put their money next. Crypto communities on Discord, Telegram, and Reddit believe that almost every major coin in the top 50, as well as many new crypto releases, are set to rise.
Two cryptocurrencies that have enjoyed different fortunes recently are Ripple (XRP) andFantom (FTM). Both projects come with a lot of fanfare and a loyal in-built fanbase, and promise much for the future. Another upcoming release garnering a lot of headlines is Seesaw Protocol (SSW).
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) debuted back in 2013, making it one of the oldest existing cryptocurrencies. For almost the entirety of its life, XRP has been in the top 10 cryptocurrencies. It is currently ranked 6th with a market cap around the $37 billion region.
Despite the huge gains made by almost every other cryptocurrency in 2021, XRP stagnated slightly. It rose at times with the rest of the market, but unlike nearly every other major crypto project, it failed to reach a new all-time high. According to XRP investors, this is largely down to its legal battles with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).
After having had a class action filed against it in December 2020, the price of XRP has suffered. Its peak of $3.84 from January 2018 remains to this day. Should the case with the SEC settle (and it is due to end this summer), most crypto analysts believe that the price of XRP could skyrocket.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom (FTM) has been touted to become an even bigger name in cryptocurrency than it already is. At the time of writing, FTM’s market cap is outside of the top 40. It could and should be higher.
Since the beginning of March, FTM has fallen substantially. This could be down to the departure of two of their key team members, technical adviser Andre Cronje and senior solutions architect Anton Neil. Since this news broke, Fantom has dipped by almost 50%.
With its unique proof-of-stake system, Fantom could, in optimists’ eyes, be a viable efficient alternative to Ethereum (ETH) in the long term and increase its market cap from $3 billion to challenge the top 20 cryptocurrencies.
Seesaw Protocol (SSW)
Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is due to be released in April of 2022. Its presale began at the end of January and has been, by any definition, an unprecedented success. It began at $0.005 and is priced at $0.138. This is a rise of more than 2500% in under 2 months.
SSW’s utility will be that of a bridging token. It plans to launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and connect to the Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) networks. This allows SSW holders to find the lowest fees and the fastest speeds for their desired transactions.
