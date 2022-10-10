What did we learn at the Big Eyes Coin Coinsniper AMA?

This week the Big Eyes Tech Cat went live on Coinsniper. Tech Cat is the Big Eyes (BIG) head of development, so they are in a prime position to answer some of the community’s most-asked questions.
Big Eyes has been exploding in its presale with a whopping $5,454,320.48 raised so far. So let’s see what questions were asked and what we learned about Big Eyes Coin, currently growing fast in its 4th presale phase.
What is the Big Eyes Coin project and aim?
Big Eyes are a team of cat lovers who are fed up dog related meme coins, all being on top meme token rankings. The team has a lot of plans for Big Eyes Coin, such as upcoming merch and NFT drops, as well as donating 5% of their total supply to a charity that is protecting the oceans. The Tech Cat was also excited to reveal that there is a lot in the pipeline and a big media stunt is on the horizon.
What is the role of the Tech Cat in the Big Eyes Token?
The Tech Cat is the Big Eyes CTO in charge of developing smart contracts, NFTS, and the website. This tech wizard describes themselves as a cat of all trades with paws in many pies, including social media management.
Will there be any reward for holding Big Eyes tokens?
Yes! Holding Big Eyes Coin will get you whitelisted for the Big Eyes projects, including NFT dorps and all their discounts.
Why did Big Eyes choose to put a tax on the NFTs and not on the tokens?
The Tech Cat explained that they feel that crypto should be inclusive. They want everyone to be able to buy and sell their community coin; having a 1% tax just seemed like an unnecessary step for the Big Eyes Team. This also felt unnecessary because the liquidity will be locked for two years after the launch.
What charity are the 5% tokens being donated to?
The Tech Cat said that the charity has not yet been decided on. This is because the Big Eyes Team wants to find a charity that is sustainable and makes a really positive impact on the environment.
Where are Big Eyes (BIG) locking liquidity? Are two years long enough?
The Tech Cat explained how the Big Eyes (BIG) liquidity will be locked on a third-party, public provider. And in terms of the length of time it will be locked in for; the Tech Cat promises that two years is just the start!
It appears that this is a true community toke, as the Tech Cat explained that in two years, the community will choose whether they want to relock its liquidity or spread it amongst all of the exchanges that the Big Eyes Coin will be on at that time.
What are the tokenomics of Big Eyes?
The Tech Cat explains how the tokenomics of Big Eyes is structured. A total of 70% of the supply of coins will be available in the current presale for the public to purchase. This is a really important part of the structure for the Big Eyes Team, as it is committed to a community owning the majority of Big Eyes (BIG).
Decentralisation is key! A further 20% of the Big Eyes Coins will then be used for exchanges such as Uniswap and Tier 1CEX- that they have yet to announce. Finally, 5% will be given to the charity- yet to be announced- of course, and the final 5% will be used for marketing!
The Tech Cat also spoke about how there will be no team tokens and that if you want to own Big Eyes Coins, you have to partake in the presale.
How will Big Eyes Coin gleam giveaway winners be drawn? And where is the $250,000 prize money coming from?
Everyone will be excited to know that the ten winners of the gleam giveaway will be drawn by Gleam. The first winner will receive 100k, and the other nine winners will receive smaller amounts adding up to our prize pool of 250k. The winners will be paid in Big Eyes tokens on launch; this is when the draw will happen as well. It looks like it’s going to be a very exciting day when it comes around.
