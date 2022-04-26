April 26: The internet might have been around for a very long time, but the influx of users has quadrupled in the last decade or so. It’s particularly true for countries like India where the internet infrastructure took some time to develop.
As a resident of the country, do you ever wonder what Indians like to do on the internet? You may have a few guesses already. Let’s take a look at how many of them were right.
What do Indians Do on the Internet?
As experts say, the internet we use on the regular is more or less 5% of the entire space. We can’t access the rest of the internet in a straightforward way and we don’t plan on doing so. Why? Because the 5% we have access to is more than enough to keep us occupied for a lifetime!
So, what do Indians like to do on the internet? Where do most of their time go? We’ve done our homework and here are our findings.
Shopping
Needless to say, this is the biggest area of internet usage not only for India but also for the rest of the world. The trend of online shopping was already climbing the ladder for the past decade. But as the world faced COVID, the numbers jumped a few rungs at a time!
If you look at the consumer behaviourpattern in the country, you may notice that the areas that see the most traffic are clothing & fashion, electronics, furniture, groceries, household goods, medicine, and food.
The experts have gone beyond the traditional approach to finding the likelihood of internet usage for shopping after the initial purchase. It shows that people don’t buy clothing for at least 4 weeks after the initial purchase. The most likely areas to see repeat purchases are groceries, household goods, and medicine.
What surprised us the most is the unlikelihood of ordering food, also known as takeaways from restaurants. The Deloitte statistics show that only 1% of consumers order food within 4 weeks of the initial purchase. Our instinct was that it will bring in the most traffic.
Another area where Indians seem to spend more is electronics. Now, considering the global economy before, during, and after the mass COVID crisis, you may think that people will spend less on electronics as most of them are deemed luxury items.
But the reality is different. Why is that? Well, a consumer sentiment report shows that Indians are very hopeful about the global economy. They believe the economy will rebound sooner than everyone expects. And it has certainly influenced their purchase patterns.
Online Gaming
Not to anyone’s surprise, a huge portion of the internet users in India spend their time gaming online. Whether it’s mobile games, PC games, VR games, multiplayer tournaments, or anything else you can think of, Indians have a strong presence everywhere.
Interestingly, a lot of the users look for safe iGaming sites to spend their leisure time. If you didn’t know already, Indians have been a big fan of betting for a long time. The recent influx of offshore operators in the country has resulted in the massive growth of the online casino industry.
If you’re thinking the same thing and want to get started with iGaming in the country, India casino info is the first thing you need to check out. All latest information regarding online casino games as well as sports betting is available on the website.
Movies/TV Shows
You must be aware of the Indian soap opera industry. In fact, it’s recognized all over the world for its intense production value and wide acceptance among the viewers. The drama portrayed on screen has been one of the longstanding sources of entertainment for Indian households.
However, the paradigm has shifted quite a lot in recent times. People are spending more time on VOD platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and so on instead of the TV. A big portion of the youth no longer watches TV anymore. Why should they? Anything and everything you can think of is now available on the internet!
As a result of this paradigm shift, many big-name movie stars and TV personalities are partnering up with VOD platforms to launch their movies or shows. Many of the washed-up actors on the big screen has finally found their calling again, all thanks to these VOD platforms.
So, it’s understandable where a big portion of the Indians’ time goes.
Wrapping Up
There’s no lack of variation in terms of activities you can do on the internet. We challenge you that anything you can think of has already been done. You can do it too. All you have to do is search for it. It’s true for India. It’s true for the rest of the world.
How do you spend your time on the internet?