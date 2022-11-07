What Exactly Is the 50-30-20 Rule?

Introduction
Investment is very often seen as a tedious process which involves a lot of complications and insurmountable obstacles. However, all that is changing with the advent of smartphones and cheap data. Here, folks at Kuvera explain one of the cornerstones of investment, which is the 50-30-20 rule.
50-30-20 Rule
The 50/30/20 rule has its origins in the 2005 book, “All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan,” authored by US Senator Elizabeth Warren and her daughter, Amelia Warren. As per the 50-30-20 rule, an individual should put 50 per cent of his//her income into needs, 20% into savings & investments, and the remaining 30% into wants.
Needs: Needs are essentially costs that cannot be avoided and are essential to an individual’s survival and normal functioning. For example, house rent, medical insurance, expenditure on groceries, loan instalments, fuel cost, education, etc. If your needs are taking up a portion of your salary which is greater than 50%, you should try to find cheaper alternatives to the items you are consuming under the needs head. For example, buying groceries from a discount store, purchasing an insurance plan with lower premiums, etc.
Wants: Wants are non-essential purchases which you may choose to not purchase at all. Some examples of wants are vacations, dining out, OTT subscription, gym membership, etc.
Savings And Investment: Savings and investments are your money invested in stocks, mutual funds, gold, or even the money in your bank account.
Illustration
Let’s understand this with the help of an illustration: Let’s say, at 20, you are earning INR 50,000 and investing INR 6000 per month in mutual funds through SIPs. And you increase SIP by 10% every year. Your investment corpus of Rs. 6.83 lakh is likely to become Rs. 9.54 lakh by the time you turn 27. Assuming a 10% return rate.
Now at 27, your goals might be:
●Having enough money for the downpayment of a house.
●Having enough money to purchase a luxurious car for your family.
Let's understand this with the help of an illustration: Let's say, at 20, you are earning INR 50,000 and investing INR 6000 per month in mutual funds through SIPs. And you increase SIP by 10% every year. Your investment corpus of Rs. 6.83 lakh is likely to become Rs. 9.54 lakh by the time you turn 27. Assuming a 10% return rate.

Now at 27, your goals might be:

●Having enough money for the downpayment of a house.

●Having enough money to purchase a luxurious car for your family.

Do you anticipate having enough corpus to cover both of these goals? It can depend on how much the house you want to buy is worth. One should invest an adequate amount of money in order to be in a position to afford both. How can you tell if you are making enough investment to buy a house as well as a car? It's easy! Digital investment platforms allow you to make goal-based investments by taking in your input on your risk profile, the value of your goal, the time period required to achieve the goal, etc., and suggesting a detailed investment plan with the amount you need to invest every month and investment options which will allow you to achieve your investment goals.
Conclusion
The 50-20-30 rule can assist you in achieving your financial goals in a disciplined manner. The 50-20-30 rule helps you in assessing whether you are living within your means or not.
By using the 50-20-30 rules along with disciplined investing, you can lead a financially stable life without worrying about the future.
Disclaimer:
