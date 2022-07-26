What is Crypto Souq, and How is it Related to HZM Coins

The HZM coin is the world’s first Arabic cryptocurrency. It was released in July and has since made headlines all over the global digital asset market because of its massive surge in price. As per the whitepaper released by the founders, the company had initially released a supply of 100 billion. However, they burned 95.5% of them, meaning only 4.45 billion coins are left.
The project aims to develop an ecosystem for different economic activities powered by blockchain technology and the HZM coin. The team is currently working on a decentralized exchange, a lending platform, and a payment gateway. The founders also plan to roll out a mobile app allowing users to buy, sell, and hold HZM coins. Additionally, they will also release various multi-generational mobile games. With its solid fundamentals and promising roadmap, the HZM coin is one to watch out for in cryptocurrency.
Crypto Souq - HZM’s crypto platform
Crypto Souq is a platform that makes it simple and secure to buy, sell, and rent assets, goods, and services using cryptocurrencies. The platform is powered by HZM Coin, which allows users to transact with each other without the need for a central authority. Crypto Souq is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, and it offers a wide range of features that make it an attractive option for those looking to use cryptocurrencies for real-world transactions.
One of the critical advantages of Crypto Souq is its security. The platform uses cutting-edge security technology to protect users' information and transactions. Furthermore, all of the data on the forum is encrypted, so only authorized users can access it.
The digital platform offered by Crypto Souq allows users to exchange value quickly, securely, and efficiently, using a P2P system without requiring the help of any third party. Crypto Souq provides an intuitive interface that makes it easy to navigate. Additionally, it offers a variety of payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Crypto Souq provides competitive rates that make it an appealing option for those looking to get the best value for their digital assets. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, Crypto Souq is a great option for those looking for a safe, secure, and efficient way to exchange value.
How to buy HZM coins?
To ensure the safety and integrity of the coin, HZM Coin will only be available on centralized exchanges approved by the HZM team. This will prevent any risks of scams or unknown transactions. Furthermore, the founders of HZM are committed to making it the most transparent cryptocurrency on the market. Therefore, the number of wallets or coin holders will not be as high on etherscan as with other cryptocurrencies.
Most HZM holders will be centralized under the umbrella of exchanges. This is because the transparency of HZM will allow exchanges to verify that all tokens are accounted for and that there is no fraud or manipulation taking place. This will ultimately give investors more confidence in the HZM project and lead to more adoption.