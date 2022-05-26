What is Pitra Dosh? Remedial Solution by Celebrity Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla

What is Pitra Dosh?
The 9th house represents the parent, forefathers, destiny, and wealth in a person's birth chart. Pitra Dosha is indicated by a combination of the Sun and Rahu in this house, as well as other astrological configurations, which removes all symbols of good fortune from the house of prosperity. Pitra Dosh is essentially a great forefather’s karmic obligation. It is mirrored in the Kundli as unwanted adverse astrological alignments, and the individual with Pitra dosha in his Kundli is responsible for paying it. When a person's forefathers perform wrongdoing or make a misstep, Pitra dosh is produced in their horoscope. As a result, the native is made liable for the malfeasance of their ancestors' previous crimes by undergoing numerous penalties.
Types Of Pitra Dosh
There are three kinds of Pitra Doshas:
Caused by a curse from forefathers or the debt of bad Karmas of one’s forefathers.
Caused as a consequence of a curse from an outsider or unknown who has been negatively affected by your karmas.
Caused due to ignorance and carelessness by an individual for their parents or aged person.
How to find Pitra Dosh in Kundali?
Certain planetary combinations signify Pitra Dosh in one’s Kundali. The position of the Sun in the horoscope is considered the symbol of ‘Father’. The position of the Sun in the 9th house or the negative effect of any other planet on the 9th house with the placement of the Sun in it is a sign of Pitra Dosh. Placement of negative planets like Rahu or Saturn with the Sun or in the 9th house will also lead to Pitra dosh. Pitra Dosh is also associated with the 5th house; if Lagna of the 5th house is being placed in the 6th or 8th house, that will cause Pitra dosha. If any kind of negative plated is placed in the 5th house, you will likely be affected by Pitra dosha. You can visit bejandaruwalla.com to know whether Pitra Dosh is in your Kundli or how to remove its effect.
Effects of Pitra Dosh
The predominance of Pitra Dosha in one's zodiac may result in some unavoidable and unforeseen difficulties in one's existence. It creates extreme peaks and troughs throughout one's life.
The native has a lack of mental foresight and financial resources. Financial losses, domestic problems, litigation, difficulty bearing a child naturally, and job challenges are all examples. Pitra Dosh causes an individual to lack luck and struggles in almost every life aspect. If he has Pitra Dosh in his horoscope, we may be unable to tie the knot at the appropriate moment. Pitra Dosh children may have neurological or physical impairments later in life, either from infancy. It may also result in frequent abortions during the conception process. The happy conjugal relationship is sabotaged by Pitra dosh. Due to Pitra dosh, untimely fatalities such as suicides, murders, and family tragedies will ensue. There has been a series of strange deaths in the same family. There would be obstacles to holding any celebratory occasions in the household for a longer length of time, and hence it is necessary to remove it.
Remedies of Pitra Dosh / Pitra Dosh Nivaran
According to the Hindu scriptures, by satisfying our dead ancestors, we can have blessings for happy and peaceful worldly life.
Never forget to perform the proper rituals of Shradhas of your forefathers.
Offer Water to Shivling and Banayan trees on Mondays.
Conduction Grah Shaanti Puja.
Feeding the poor, beggars, and animals during Pitra Paksha.
Conduction Brahmin Bhoj and offering Dakshina to Brahmins.
Feed Brahmins and elderly people on Amavasya.
Perform Pind Daan.
Must perform Pitra Visarjan and Tripindi Shradh.
Perform Naryan Bali Pooja and Naryan Nag Bali Pooja.
Pitra Dosh Remedies for Marriage
Making donations on the Panchmi, Amavasya, Poonam, and Ashtami will be a very helpful remedy for marriage if you are suffering from Pitra Dosh.
Offering chappati and cooked rice to Cow and crows for 11 consecutive days.
Keeping fast on Tuesdays and Saturdays will work as a remedy for Pitra Dosh.
Chanting “Om Shreem Sarva Pitra Dosha Nivaranay Klesham Han Han Sukh Shantim Delhi Phat Swaha” will surely help with marriage if one is suffering from Pitra Dosha.
Conclusion:
In a horoscope, Pitra Dosh implies that an individual has not accomplished sufficient for his forefathers or that they are still unhappy with them for whatever reasons. Pitra Dosha can also occur if a household member dies an unfortunate demise or if little reverence is paid to the spirits of the dead beloved. Hence you must take timely remedies to save yourself from the malicious effects of Pitra Dosh.