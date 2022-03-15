What is the Best 55 Inch 4K TV in India 2022?

There are many factors that consumers have to consider when buying the best smart TV according to their requirements. These factors can be the environment or the place where the consumer is going to use the TV, the TV size, the smart TV price, the TV technology, etc. It finally ends up with the personal preference though, the data according to the popular trend in the market show that people prefer to choose a 55 inch 4K TV in India.
Here come the questions, have you ever thought about why people tend to buy 55 inch 4K TV? and how to choose the best 4K TV in India. In this article, we are going to cover most of the information that you should know about buying the best 4K smart TV.
We live in a world where TV resolutions matter more than ever. There was a time when resolution did not matter, but today, the resolution is the deciding factor when a consumer buys a TV. 4K is a standard resolution in the current TV market. If you are looking for a smart TV, you would only want to opt for 1080p TV for some specific reasons, or you will definitely opt for a 4K TV.
What is 4K TV?
The term 4K refers to the approximate horizontal pixel count of the display (which in this case is nearly 4000 pixels). 4K TV has 3840 horizontal pixels and 2160 vertical pixels, a total of about 8.3 million pixels. Therefore, the standard resolution of a 4K TV is 3840x2160, which is four times compared to a 1080p HD TV. Resolution is a term that refers to the arrangement density of the pixels on display, which make up the image you see on the TV screen. The more the number of pixels, the higher the resolution. Simultaneously, the higher the resolution a TV has, the clearer the images are.
Why Should You Buy a 4K TV?
A higher standard for the TV is in the wake of the continuous development of TV technology. Compared with 1080p TV in the past, 4K TV provides high-definition 4K content and supports HDR, which is also the reason why 4K TV is dominant in today's market.
4K TVs feature a lot of technology to provide the top experience. However, the most impressive feature is the support for High Dynamic Range. High dynamic range describes the difference of 4K content between extremely dark and extremely bright and how much detail can be displayed between them. 4K TV with HDR function can display images constructed by a wider color gamut and brightness. In another way, the HDR function allows the extremely bright and extremely dark objects on the same screen to be displayed.
It is crucial to know HDR has different standards. The common ones are HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. HDR10 is the most common open standard, while HDR10+ is a newer one that offers many more capabilities than HDR10. For example, HDR10+ sends dynamic metadata that allows the TV to set color and brightness levels frame by frame, making the picture look realistic, while HDR10 lacks this capability.
Dolby Vision is another one that performs on the same level as HDR10+ with support for an even more comprehensive range of colors. It is developed by Dolby, and only those TV brands (such as TCL smart TV) get permission to utilize Dolby Vision as it is not open-source like HDR.
4K smart TVs also boast its UHD content for refresh rates. 4K smart TVs are usually available in two variants: 60Hz and 120Hz. These can be explained as:
● 60Hz means 60 new images per second.
● 120Hz means 120 new images per second.
A higher refresh rate means sharper picture quality and lesser motion blur. 120Hz MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation) is the expected standard adopted in the current TV market. TCL Android TV, in this case, provides a refresh rate of 120-fps according to an intelligent algorithm to make picture processing skills smooth. Keep in mind that most of these higher fresh rates are not native, but software accelerated to enhance the viewing experience. Therefore, keep an eye on the native refresh rate when buying a smart 4K TV with a higher refresh rate.
Drawing support from the technologies above, we are able to enjoy images with brighter colors and higher definition on 4K TVs.
Why 55 Inch 4K TVs Are So Popular?
After talking about the features of a 4K TV, let’s move on to why 55 inch TVs are so popular. The reason why people choose 55 inch 4K TV more than other TV sizes is that the smart TV size has a great relationship with the distance our eyes to the smart TV screen. Generally, the ideal ratio between the TV size and our eyes to the TV should be 1:1.5 or 1:1.6. When the resolution of the TV is getting higher and higher, the defect of resolution can be found only when it is very close to the TV. If a person with perfect eyesight sits 10 feet away, he will fail to tell the difference between 65 inch 1080p and 4K TV, while at 8 feet or closer, he will begin to notice the finer details on 4K TV. Therefore, some rules of thumb show that in the conventional living room or bedroom, 55 inch or 65 inch TV can give full play to the advantages of 4K content.
Moreover, the 55 inch smart 4K TV is in the middle position, which means that if you're not sure which smart TV size to buy, you can easily rely on a 55 inch TV - neither too big nor too small. Smaller but better displays of a 55 inch 4K TV can make colors more prominent and immersive. As you move towards TVs with greater size, the prices go higher, and it can be challenging to fit a large TV in an average living room.
So, if you are most likely to buy a new TV and a medium-sized TV doesn't bother you, then a 55 inch 4K TV is the most practical choice.
Top 3 55 inch 4K TVs in India
If you are looking for the best 4K TV in India, you are in the right place, as we recently found the three best 55 inch 4K TVs worth buying in 2022.
● Samsung QN90A Neo QLED
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED is the flagship TV by Samsung for the year 2021. The TV boasts superb SDR and HDR but lacks Dolby Vision. The TV features quantum dot technology to deliver saturated colors.
This new flagship TV by Samsung hosts all the features of a 4K TV in 2022. It features a comprehensive and well-designed platform with all the functionality and almost all the major streaming apps. It also houses gaming features so that users can take full advantage of next-gen gaming consoles.
This TV looks good and sounds fantastic thanks to the new Object Tracking Sound Plus technology used. When it comes to design, the TV features a minimalist and elegant design, a metal stand, and almost zero bezels.
Next on our list is TCL 4K TV. The TCL QLED 4K C728 Android TV features a fantastic Mini LED panel. TCL Mini LED is a feature-packed TV with a great panel. It features Dolby Vision IQ and is capable of providing cinematic visuals while being in a living room. Thanks to the Dolby Vision, the color range is wide. And when all this picture quality is paired with smooth MEMC and HDR10+, the result is a feast for the eyes.
TCL 4K TV has a broad set of features like Home Entertainment Center, support for Google Duo, Google TV, Home Control Center, and Hands-Free Control. When it comes to gaming, the TV leaves the competition in the dust thanks to the game master technology. TCL 4K TV features a real-time variable refresh rate for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.
TCL 4K TV features excellent sound thanks to the ONKYO 2.1 speakers and theatrical Dolby ATMOS. It provides clear sound and an immersive watching experience. When it comes to design, the TCL 55 inch 4K TV has a bezel-less elegant and slim design.
● LG C1 Series
The new LG C1 features deep blacks and infinite contrast thanks to the fantastic OLED panel used. It is more like an updated version of previous year's LG CX. Nonetheless, it is an excellent TV with all sorts of features a user must require.
The TV comes with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, which is excellent for next-gen gaming. It also features a gamers-friendly Game Optimiser menu to easily adjust contrast, VRR, and brightness on the go.
However, LG C1 is not perfect and has its own set of flaws. The upscaling feature is poor and almost useless. And the screen glass is so reflective that it is nearly impossible to use the TV during daylight hours.
Conclusion
At the end of the article, I hope it guides you to know all about what the 4K TV is and whether it is worth buying a 55 inch 4K TV. Currently, 55 inch 4K TV is the new standard as 55 inch is the flagship size. Also, 60Hz is fine, but as you are investing a lot of money. So, to make sure that you are future-proof with your purchase, 120Hz is the way to go. Samsung, TCL, LG listed above are the biggest brands in the TV industry, and all of their best 4K TVs in India have unparalleled highlights that deserve your choice in 2022.