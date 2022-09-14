What is the Strategy Used in the Allotment of IPOs?

Scrolling through Netflix to see what's new out there? Don't worry; everyone does that almost every day. It's so hard to keep track of new things to watch when there is so much coming out every single day, isn't it? There is a similar situation somewhere else where you must be thinking. Obviously, in some places you are most familiar with - the stock market. A stock market is an environment where you get to see a whole new world, don't you think so? Moreover, there are new companies listed on it every single year. New companies mean new investment opportunities every single year, right? Yes, it means IPOs. So, let's find out how they get enlisted.
What is an Initial Public Offering?
An initial public offering occurs when a private firm sells its first shares of stock to the general public (IPO). In essence, an IPO indicates that a company's ownership is changing from private to public. As a result, the IPO process is often known as "becoming public."
Startups and companies that have been in operation for decades can choose to go public through an IPO. Companies often undertake an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital to pay off debts, support expansion projects, boost their public profile, or allow firm insiders to diversify or create liquidity by selling all or a part of the private shares as part of the IPO.
When a firm decides to go public, it chooses a lead underwriter to help with the security registration process and the distribution of shares to the public in an Initial Public Offering. The lead underwriter then assembles a syndicate of investment banks and broker-dealers to sell IPO shares to institutional and individual investors. Down this article, you will find the core strategy behind the allotment of IPOs so that you are well aware next time you are applying for IPO in the future.
How Does an IPO Allotment Work? Understanding the Process
Before the year 2021 of October, the market regulator SEBI had mandated registrars to allot the shares in the retail category on a proportionate basis in case of oversubscription. It means that an investor making an application of Rs. 1,00,000 or Rs. 1,50,000 stood to be allowed more shares than the investor who made the bid of Rs. 15,000.
In an initial public offering where the demand is equal to or less than the shares that are available, it used to be completely fine.
This was a procedure that had initially assisted big applications when the demand had exceeded its availability. A lot of the high-net-worth individual investors channeled their money to retail category corner shares. This approach had not gone down well with SEBI.
As a result of this - SEBI implemented a new initial public offering allotment procedure that called for all retail individual investor applications to be given equal treatment.
Under this system, the applicants will be allocated at least a minimum application size, which is subject to the accessibility and availability of shares in the aggregate.
Once again, if the demand is lesser than the number of shares that are available in the retail category, every investor will have to get a full allotment.
In the event that demand exceeds share availability, the maximum number of investors who can be assigned the minimum bid lot will be determined by dividing the total number of equity shares available for assignment to the category by the minimum bid lot. No allocation is less than the minimum bid lot size under the present criteria.
How to Shoot Up IPO Allotment Chances?
There are certain moves that you can make to get your chances higher with IPO allotment:
a) Try to skip large applications -
SEBI's current allotment method considers all retail applications equally. That is, even if you submit a large application of 1 lakh, you may not be eligible in the event of an oversubscription. Large applications are excellent for large IPOs if there is a reasonable chance that the IPO will remain undersubscribed in the retail segment.
b) Bidding at the cut-off price is essential -
Assume an Initial Public Offering with a price range of 150-155 per share has been declared. Bidding at the cut-off price shows that you are willing to buy at any price between 150 and 155. As a result - when you fill out the IPO application form, it's a good idea to choose a cut-off price.
c) Use more than one single Demat account -
Another option is to submit multiple applications from various Demat accounts. However - while you can apply for an IPO in many applications, you can only apply for the IPO with one PAN number. However - you could ask family and friends to apply for the same IPO on your behalf many times. Using multiple Demat accounts can thus help you boost your chances of receiving at least one allocation.
d) The early bird gets the worm, so do not wait for the last minute -
Before placing your builds on the last day - several investors rely on subscription levels in the High Net Worth Individual and Qualified Institutional Buyer categories. Some investors are anxiously waiting to see how the IPOs are purchased by different categories. However - if there is a technical issue, you may have trouble trying to submit your application. Furthermore - because most banks do not accept applications after 4 p.m., filing the IPO application may be too late.
e) Your mandate request needs to be approved -
This is a pretty common mistake made by new investors, particularly those eager to make their first entrance into the IPO investment market. They can apply for the IPOs that are offered by the brokers and assume the job is done. However, when you apply for the IPO, you will be sent a mandate request. You must accept this request from the banking app or website. If the mandate is not accepted, the monies will not be locked in your account.
f) Focus on the first two days -
When completing the IPO application form, you will notice that the IPO is only open for three days. To make your chances better of receiving an IPO allotment, you should apply during the first two days. When a lot of individuals apply on the last day - there could be some technological difficulties. In general, some investors wait until the last day to submit their application form since it lets them gauge the early reaction of investors to the IPO. However - if your goal is to enhance your chances of getting an IPO allotment in a specific IPO, therefore - make sure that you do not wait till the last moment.
g) Do not ever skip verification -
Filling out the IPO form requires due diligence, just like any other formal application or submission. Remember to double-check your name, application category, Demat account number, and other information on the form. There have been countless instances where IPO applications have been denied due to basic errors and incorrect information.
Always know where you set foot. Now, setting foot in something new might seem like you are walking in the dark, but with the right kind of research and knowledge, it would be just as gentle as smooth as trying something you have already done.