What Lessons Dilan Abeya Learned to Become One of the Top-Ranking Fashion Models and Fitness Trendsetters of today?

November 08: Dilan Abeya is an insta-fitness model from the United Kingdom that has recently gained popularity. Abeya's journey to where he is now has not always been easy. He faced many “emotional” hardships in his life. However, the way he tackled them carved the personality he embraces today. In both his professional and personal lives, he had to handle many sorts of trauma, which he strongly, and most healthily, overcame. He uses the social media platform he has built to inspire others. Through it, he has gained success because of overcoming adversity. He believes in leaping faith and applying perseverance, especially when misfortune strikes. He describes himself as dependable, dedicated, and hardworking.
“Your Trauma creates you” is the quote that he mentioned in one of his Instagram posts. He believes that whatever he is today is because of the hard work and efforts - that he made after coming out from the traumatic experiences that plagued his life earlier.
He said that we have the option of sinking or swimming, depending on how we respond to trauma. We can remember and regret the loss of who we were before the trauma and see what we have become since then through self-reflective exercises. The goal is to make past trauma a minor part of our new self, which is exceedingly broad, confident, capable, and independent. Accepting this reality has transformed him into one of the most engaging Instagram-fashion models and trendsetters contemporarily.
From his life, he has learnt that a person should never stay in the past and always be ready to face any trauma or tragedy that life might throw. “A person can only find his strength when he gets placed under the fire”. He is of the view that a person can never learn to be strong unless being strong is his only choice. He has inspired the youth through his motivational content and eye-catching modelling pictures. His followers and fans wish to adopt his lifestyle, his physique and his motivational mindset. What made him rank on the top is his content and fashion trends.
Dilan Abeya always sets his goals high and suggests his followers too. “Even if you set excessively prime objectives and fall short, you will still be ahead of the majority”. He states that it all starts with How You THINK; “mastering your thoughts, visualizing images, and doing actions”. Abeya has fought a long battle within himself and has come a long way, which has made him become one of the top-ranking models and fitness trendsetters of today.