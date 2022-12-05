What MobiKwik ZIP - Buy Now Pay Later means to the Indian consumer?

MobiKwik recently announced the launch of the “AutoBill Pay” feature for its vast ZIP user base of 25 million. ZIP, the flagship “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) product or Digital Credit from MobiKwik, was introduced to extend a line of credit to its users. Through this feature, ZIP users can automatically pay their electricity, gas, water, and mobile bills each month via the BNPL credit line. Users must register their payees on the MobiKwik app and enable the AutoBill Pay feature. Read on to find out more about MobiKwik ZIP or Digital Credit, its features, and its benefits.
What is Buy Now Pay Later?
The Buy Now Pay Later industry has transformed the way we shop and pay. The market for BNPL has progressed at unbelievable speed and revolutionized the global lending industry. BNPL or Digital Credit has found huge acceptance in countries such as Australia, USA, and Sweden due to its successful business model and has grown into a billion-dollar industry.
The BNPL market in India is expected to grow tenfold in the next four years (from 3.5 billion dollars now to 45 billion dollars in 2026). This jump is attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users, low credit penetration, and a boost in online shopping across the country. Millennials and Gen Z contribute to the exponential use of smartphones and convenient digital payments for their daily purchases.
MobiKwik’s ZIP – Buy Now Pay Later
MobiKwik, a technology-first company, is leveraging the market for BNPL by offering its customers MobiKwik ZIP to meet all the credit needs of the millennial digitally savvy population.
With over 100 million active users, MobiKwik ZIP is fast becoming the fastest-growing digital payment platform in the nation. As an indigenous fintech brand, it is effectively facilitating digital transactions for its customers. Apart from being just an eWallet, MobiKwik also serves as a wealth management tool (such as mutual fund, digital gold), lending platform, and many more.
MobiKwik ZIP or Digital Credit has evolved into an advanced tech-financial tool that has greatly reduced the hassles of online payments. You do not need to carry cash or credit cards and just pay as you go with the ZIP feature. The amount gets deducted from your ZIP account, and you can settle the bill later. The limit of this virtual credit card can be extended as you do more transactions.
MobiKwik equips consumers with credit up to Rs.60,000 for use at their favorite retail brands, groceries, bill payment, food, and much more. With the “AutoBill Pay” feature, users can pay multiple recurring utility bills such as water, mobile, electricity, gas, and DTH automatically each month through the available BNPL credit limit.
How to avail MobiKwik ZIP - Buy Now Pay Later?
Users must register their merchants on the MobiKwik app and then enable the AutoBill Pay option to activate it. Existing MobiKwik users must update their app to avail of the feature. With the AutoBill Pay option, users need not remember multiple due dates as all their bill payments will be automated.
Users can create, modify, approve, revoke or pause the auto-debit option on ZIP as per their needs. Once users update their MobiKwik app, they can see the option of “Pay one bill for all bills” on the dashboard. This can be viewed both on Android and iOS devices.
A single ZIP bill will be generated twice each month for all their utility, food, and medicine bills. The bills would be reflected around 15-20 days before the due date on the app. Users will receive a notification before the amount is debited from their account. The ZIP balance can be checked just by clicking on the ZIP icon. ZIP is the unique “Pay Later” offering from MobiKwik, where the credit limit increases as the usage grows.
Steps to install and use the MobiKwik ZIP app:
- Install the MobiKwik app on your device.
- Choose the “See all Services” option
- Click on “ZIP/Pay Later”
- Then choose “Activate ZIP” to begin using the app
Why choose MobiKwik ZIP - Buy Now Pay Later?
Hassle-free payment
Both existing MobiKwik and new users can avail of quick, hassle-free online payments via MobiKwik ZIP. There is no need to carry several credit/debit cards or cash while shopping. This app can do all your payments with just a few clicks. Instant payments can be done from anywhere, anytime, with just a few minutes of processing time.
Instant credit
With MobiKwik ZIP, there is always money in your digital wallet with a high credit limit of Rs. 60,000, whatever you may buy or wherever you go. Once you register on the MobiKwik app and activate the ZIP facility, you can instantly avail these credit benefits.
Increased Acceptance
More and more merchants and brands are recognizing and accepting ZIP as an authorized mode of payment mainly due to convenience and speed. Over 1 lakh merchants, including Swiggy, Zomato, MakeMyTrip are accepting MobiKwik ZIP Buy Now Pay Later.
Easy Repayment
MobiKwik has made it very simple for the users to make the repayment. The invoice is generated twice a month, so there is no confusion. You can track your spending and settle your bills on time.
No credit charges
Unlike a physical credit card, there are no charges for the MobiKwik ZIP virtual card. ZIP credit service is completely free for registered users.
Improved credit score
Since you will ensure timely repayment of bills with MobiKwik ZIP, you can enhance your credit score. First-time users can benefit from this app as they can build a good credit score with this product that will help them procure loans or get good interest rates in the future.
