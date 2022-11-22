What’s Your Favourite New Meme Coin; Floki Inu, Big Eyes Coin, or Dogelon Mars?

Since Dogecoin rose to fame in 2013, meme coins have been multiplying and developing like rabbits. Now there are 200 meme coins in total, and that number is growing with new coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) getting ready to launch soon. Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) are also newcomers and are gaining popularity. Let’s take a look at these new meme coins and what they offer their communities.
Floki Inu
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a relatively new meme coin, but it has gained considerable popularity since its launch last year. The Viking Hrafna-Flóki Vilgerðarsson, an expert builder, inspires Floki Inu as well as Dogecoin (DOGE). Like the Viking Hrafna-Flóki Vilgerðarsson, Floki Inu intends to be an expert builder for its community ecosystem, filling it will real-world applications and use cases.
These include features that its community can use and benefit from.
● Floki Inuversity will focus on educating the next generations about blockchain technology and crypto investing
● Floki Inu plans to develop an NFT metaverse game called Valhalla
● FlokiPlace, an NFT marketplace, will provide a space for NFT trading
Floki Inu has planned to build a dynamic and engaging ecosystem for its community, ensuring that the meme coin continues to grow and benefit the wider crypto ecosystem. Floki Inu’s roadmap, stuffed with use cases and its cute Viking doge, makes it a captivating meme coin - captivating enough to receive the support of Elon Musk.
Big Eyes Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin currently racing through its presale stages towards its launch day, with over $10 million raised so far. Unlike Floki Inu, Big Eyes Coin decided that the meme coin market is saturated enough with Dogecoin and its descendants. So instead of following the Shiba Inu train, Big Eyes has chosen to fill a cat-shaped hole in the market with a very cute manga-tyled cat.
This meme coin is rising in popularity due to its sustainable features, community focus, and engaging social media presence, proving irresistible for many meme coin fanatics and investors. Its sustainability is integrated into the Big Eyes Coin’s every success; as the coin grows, so will the positive impact the coin has on the environment.
In order to achieve this, the Big Eyes team has chosen to use a charity wallet which will be visible to the public and hold 5% of the total BIG tokens. These tokens will be donated to charities that protect and preserve oceans, seas, and marine life.
Big Eyes Coin is the perfect community meme token, and it is already proving its worth and word by donating to a number of charities before its launch day. Big Eyes Coin is definitely a coin to watch!
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars (ELON) is yet another meme coin inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE). Yet, it is different because Dogelon Mars was created to be a completely fair currency for everyone to use and benefit from equally. To achieve this, Dogelon Mars did not hold a presale, simultaneously making it available to everyone at the same price. In this manner, no one person will start with a large amount of the Dogelon Mars (ELON) meme coin.
The reason why Dogelon Mars is rising in popularity at the moment is down to its noble cause. Dogelon Mars wanted to create a fair cryptocurrency to counter the effects of crypto-scammers who damaged the reputation of crypto. This philanthropic goal has put Dogelon Mars in the spotlight.
The wider crypto community and ecosystem are now supporting projects who are, in turn, supporting the wider community. Meme coins like Dogelon Mars and Big Eyes Coin are gaining attention for their philanthropy and crypto-conscious outlook.
