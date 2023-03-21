What You Can and Cannot Learn Using the Personal Loan Calculator

Getting a personal loan may be a terrific way to help you reach your financial objectives. But you need to be prudent while availing these loans. For that, you need to know whether the loan fits into your budget.
You can calculate personal loan costs using a personal loan calculator, also known as the EMI calculator. This online calculator gives you an estimate of your EMIs and the total interest paid.
This information lets you assess whether the offer is within your budget. However, there are a few factors that you cannot determine when you calculate personal loan costs with the EMI calculator.
To know about these factors, how to tackle them, and the information you can find with the EMI calculator, read on.
What You Can Learn Using the Personal Loan Calculator
The online calculator is a user-friendly tool that you can use only by entering a few basic details of your loan. This includes your loan amount, tenure, and interest rates. Here are some of the things you can find out by using the calculator:
- The Loan Amount
If you are flexible in the loan amount you want, this calculator can help you understand how much you can borrow. You can adjust the loan amount until you find an amount that has affordable instalments.
This way, when you calculate the personal loan amount you can borrow, you ensure that it is within your budget.
- Monthly Repayment Amount
The calculator can also help you estimate your EMIs, based on the amount, rate, and tenure. You can see how the amount changes when you adjust the loan terms. You can adjust these terms to calculate the personal loan repayment amount you can afford
- Total Interest Paid
Knowing the total interest paid over the loan term can help you budget for the total cost of borrowing. The personal loan calculator allows you to estimate the total interest payable for the loan terms entered.
Additionally, when you calculate the personal loan borrowing costs for various offers, you can compare and make an informed decision.
Do note that you can also use the tool to compare and assess your pre-approved personal loan offers as well. Once you check the pre-approved offer details, enter the details in the calculator to get the above information.
What You Can’t Learn Using the Personal Loan Calculator
While a personal loan calculator is a valuable tool, there are some things that it cannot tell you. Here are some examples of what you cannot find using the personal loan calculator:
- Approval Odds or Eligibility
The EMI calculator can’t determine whether the lender will approve your loan application. Your approval odds depend on several factors. You can use an eligibility calculator to calculate personal loan eligibility. It is crucial to remember that the approval is entirely at the lender’s discretion.
- Exact Interest Rate
The interest rate you enter in the online calculator will either be from the website or a parameter you cannot adjust. In any case, the actual interest rates the lender offers may vary because it depends on several factors.
- Impact on Credit Score
Availing any type of credit, including a personal loan, impacts your credit score. However, you cannot calculate how the personal loan will affect your credit score with an online calculator. To check the impact, you can use other online tools, such as a credit score simulator.
- Hidden Fees or Charges
Hidden fees and charges are those mentioned in the fine print of your loan agreement. While this information is clearly listed in the loan documents, online calculators will not account for such fees when displaying results.
This is why you need to read the terms and conditions carefully. Overlooking any additional cost can leave you blindsided at the time of repayment and cause financial strain.
Tips To Use a Personal Loan Calculator Effectively
The personal loan calculator can help you estimate borrowing costs and make informed financial decisions. Here are some tips you can keep in mind when you calculate personal loan repayment details:
- Input Accurate Information
To get the most accurate estimate, input accurate information regarding your loan terms. Ensure you carefully assess the loan amount you need and consider your income to know the EMI amount you can handle.
- Adjust the Loan Terms
The loan tenure, amount and interest rate significantly impact your monthly payments and the total cost of borrowing. To see how these terms affect your payments, adjust these values. By adjusting, you can reach a combination that gives you the best deal based on your budget.
- Compare Different Offers
Comparing offers is one of the most significant benefits you can enjoy when you calculate personal loan details with the calculator. With a proper comparison, you gauge which deal is the best and make an informed decision. Thankfully, an online calculator makes this process quick and easy.
- Consider Early Repayment
When you calculate the personal loan EMI amount, you also have the option to check your repayment schedule beforehand. This enables you to plan and budget for prepayment accordingly. When you prepay a loan with careful consideration, you can save on interest, making your loan a lot cheaper in the long run.
- Check for Hidden Fees or Charges
To avoid any surprises, read the loan agreement carefully before accepting. Check for any fees or charges that may not be factored into the estimated cost provided by the personal loan calculator. Common charges to look for include administrative charges and processing fees. These are usually expressed as a percentage, and can amount to a sizable sum.
Using a calculator to calculate the personal loan repayment details, even for pre-approved personal loan offers, is a great way to keep your current and future finances secure.
However, keep in mind that it is an estimate, and the actual figures may vary. So, when you use the tool, keep a buffer amount in your budget to ensure that any changes do not drastically impact your finances. Regardless, use this digital tool to prioritise affordability and borrow wisely.