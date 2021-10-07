When Should I Replace My Old Mattress?

Has a mattress on sale caught your eye, but you’re not sure if it’s time to replace your old mattress yet? Many people hold onto their old beds for far too long. You should know when to buy a new one!
Most experts recommend buying a new one after six to eight years. However, several factors can alter when you actually need to make the replacement.
When to Replace Your Mattress
As a general rule, you’ll want to replace your mattress every six to eight years. Some last longer than that with proper care, but you’ll want to consider several factors before rushing to check out new mattresses.
If you can’t sleep well in your old mattress, it’s time to make the switch. Cheaper beds made from lower-quality materials won’t last you as long as a higher-quality bed. The springs can poke out, or the foam might deteriorate quickly. Many latex mattress brands last longer than other types of beds.
Additionally, you can make your mattress last longer if you rotate it every three months. That way, you won’t wear out one side of the bed faster than the other. Adding a mattress protector also increases the lifespan of your bed by a few years.
In short, consider replacing your mattress after about six years. You’ll want to think about how well you can sleep on it. If there are problems with the bed or you feel uncomfortable at night, it’s time to think about buying the best mattress for sale.
Checking the Condition of Your Old Mattress
You must know how to check the condition of your old mattress. Start by checking the surface. Are there lumps, dips, or tears? Your mattress slowly conforms to the shape of your body, which is why it’s important to rotate it often.
When there are significant dips in the mattress, you won’t fall asleep comfortably. Your body will naturally slide into the dips at night, which can be uncomfortable for you and restrict your sleeping positions.
Signs You Need a New Mattress
You’ll want to watch out for these signs in your old mattress:
● It’s more than six to eight years old
● You don’t sleep well
● The mattress sags or springs stick out
● The springs are very loud
● You have an increase in breathing problems
● You always feel stiff when you wake up
● You often sleep better at other people’s homes
If you’re not getting the best sleep anymore, your mattress could be to blame. The quality of your bedding is one of the most significant factors in the quality of sleep you get. Since your sleep impacts your health directly, you should always make sure to browse new options when you think you need them!
Tips For Buying a New Mattress
There are plenty of tips you’ll want to use! These are some of the most important ones:
● Know about returns and trial periods
● Know what firmness you prefer
● Consider what your partner prefers
● Know if you want a pillow top, foam, or spring mattress
● Consider online options
● Know what size suits you the best
Final Thoughts
To summarize, you should consider replacing your mattress after it’s about six to eight years old. At that point, many mattresses begin to deteriorate. You won’t feel as comfortable and may even have sleep issues. Make sure to check the bed for dips or springs that poke through too!