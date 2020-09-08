When Someone Tells Him It’s Impossible, Peter Triantos Revs Up Even More

Peter Triantos is the founder of 8Food, one of the leading condiment companies in Australia. His journey in the corporate world is one of the most inspirational ones.
Triantos dropped out of high school when he was just sixteen years old. This was a bold move, but not for Triantos. From a very young age, he knew that predefined systems create predefined people, and he wanted to step out of this box that society was trying to put him in.
At the age of twenty-one, Peter Triantos started his entrepreneurial journey by buying a run-down chicken grill bar - which went on to open five more stores. In 2007, Peter Triantos decided to move into food manufacturing and invested three million dollars into infrastructure to shake up the condiment sauce space!
8Food is a condiment manufacturing company in Australia. At this point, it has one of the most recognized food safety measures around the world and is having all their products made in house with no external contractors. Started by Peter Triantos, 8Food now has globally giant customers all over the world, like Costco. When 8Food started, the big names in the market were not ready for this sort of competition. The amount of traction that Peter’s new venture was gaining threatened them. This led to a price war that tested Triantos’s financial strength and left him in a mess as he lost his family home. This still did not stop Peter from bouncing back. He managed to hold onto his business, change his tactics, and started servicing stores directly rather than engaging with distributors.
When asked to share some pearls of wisdom based on his experiences, Peter Triantos advised his followers not to live life as if they’re dead and waiting to be buried. He urged them to challenge themselves and not let the fear of failure or judgment stop them from being great! He believes that competitive people make the world go round. The competition that they are in with themselves pushes them to do better. He says that by staying competitive, one sets themselves new goals! Having a competitive nature stops complacency or settling on our past achievements.