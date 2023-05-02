Where & How to Use Your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Let’s Find Out

KW
Modern solutions have made it easier to complete big-ticket purchases. With instruments like the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shopping affordably is easier than ever. You get a pre-approved limit of up to ₹2 Lakhs and can shop both, online and offline on instalments.
Here, the maximum tenure ranges up to 24 months, allowing you to split the cost as per your capabilities. You can also avail the No Cost EMI option on select products, which means that there is no additional interest applicable. However, there may be processing charges involved, in some cases.
So, if you are wondering, ‘Where can I use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card?’, read on to find out.
Where to Use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is accepted at numerous stores across the country to purchase millions of products. From online to offline, you can use this card to pay for any of your big-ticket purchases.
Here is an overview of places where you can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
- Online
1. Partner Store Websites
The card is accepted widely across Bajaj Finserv’s partner websites. You can choose from various products and get easy and quick financing. To check if you can use the card for a particular product, simply look at the EMI options in the product description.
Some of the most popular partner store websites include Wakefit, Samsung, Pepperfry, and more. Choose the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card option at the time of payment and buy what you need effortlessly.
2. Online Shopping Portals
Online shopping platforms have made it much easier to get the things you want with ease. Online purchases with your EMI card make this experience a lot better, and easier on your savings. Portals like Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and more, all accept the EMI card by Bajaj Finserv. This allows the use of EMIs on certain purchases.
- Offline
The EMI card is accepted at over 1.2 Lakhs partner stores, so if you have been wondering, ‘where can I use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offline?’, that’s your answer. The partner stores are spread in 2,900 cities/towns across India, so you can shop at your preferred retailer without any issues.
Best of all, the process of shopping offline with your EMI card is entirely hassle-free. Just talk to a representative at the time of payment, and choose to pay with your EMI card. The process is simple and easy, and you enjoy all the perks involved. This includes No Cost EMIs and zero down payment.
What to Buy with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
With the widely accepted Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can purchase many products and even make bookings for your travel. From daily needs to luxury purchases, the EMI card allows you to manage purchases of all kinds.
Here’s a list of the categories of products that you can purchase from using the EMI card:
- Electronics
- Home appliances
- Fitness equipment
- Travel and accommodation bookings
- Furniture
- Vehicles
- Accessories
- Medical equipment
- Kitchen appliances
Please note that this is not an exhaustive list and new products/ categories are frequently added.
How to Use Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
Using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is as easy as availing the card. Here is a step guide on how you can use the EMI card while shopping online or offline:
- Online
- Visit the portal you want to shop from
- Browse the product you want
- Check the EMI plans/ options available
- Add the products to the cart
- Choose the ‘Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card’ for payment
- Select the EMI plan you want
- Complete the transaction to confirm the purchase
Once you complete the payment, an estimated date of delivery along with purchase details will be sent to your contact information.
- Offline
- Visit the partner store of your choice
- Select the product you want
- Talk to a representative about payment option
- Choose a comfortable tenure
- Authorise the transaction
Depending on the product you purchase, you may either be able to take it with you or the store will deliver it to your address. Whether online or offline, you can manage your purchases with the EMI card on the Bajaj Finserv app. While using the card, choose a tenure that best suits your budget.
This way, you ensure that you make timely payments, keep your creditworthiness intact, and enjoy continued benefits. It is important to use this instrument wisely as you are responsible for paying your dues in full. Missing payments will lead to consequences and hefty penalties.
Accepted for over a million products, you can use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card almost anywhere. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card has easy-to-meet eligibility criteria and a hassle-free, paperless application process, giving you access to your card in just a few clicks.