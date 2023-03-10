Where To Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online Free: Is 'Avatar 2' Streaming On Disney Plus

James Cameron’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Avatar: The Way of Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the science fiction at home. Is Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to digital platforms at the end of the month, though it won’t be in time for the 2023 Oscars.
20th Century Studios announced on Tuesday morning that Avatar: The Way of Water will hit digital platforms, available to own, on March 28. It’s not yet clear how much the film will cost to purchase. A representative working on the home release told Decider the suggested price point was not yet being shared.
The Avatar 2 VOD release date comes after the movie played exclusively in theaters for over three months, earning over $2.282 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. (The first being the 2009 Avatar, and the second being 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.) The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is currently the only Best Picture nomination not available to watch online.
The Avatar 2 home release will include over three hours of never-before-seen bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes look at how Cameron and his team built and captured the world of Pandora; interviews with the cast and crew; and a special look at the challenges of filming underwater; and much more. Read on to learn more about how to watch Avatar 2 online.
When Is Avatar: The Way of Water's Release Date?
The wait for the next chapter in the Avatar saga finally comes to a close right before Christmas, with fans able to charter a return trip to Pandora as soon as Friday, December 16th, 2022.
The film's theatrical release has been subject to repeated delays, with the latest occurring on July 23, 2020. The film is set to be released on December 16, 2022, with a further three sequels to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028, though the latter two would depend on the commercial reception of The Way of Water.
Avatar 2 VOD release date:
Avatar: The Way of Water will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere on March 28, 2023. It will be available to own, rather than to rent. A representative working on the home release was unable to confirm a suggested price point, but we can guess the film will cost at least $19.99 to buy, if not more.
Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water:
As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.
Casts of Avatar: The Way of Water
Starring Kate Winslet, an iconic feature of this film! After Titanic (1997), Kate and James Cameron are back cooking something special, which will surely be a big charm for the audience. Also, artists including Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam) star in this 3D film.
Is Avatar 2 streaming?
Not yet. Avatar 2 will begin streaming on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and more on March 28, but you will have to purchase the film to watch it. The Disney+ streaming date for Avatar 2 has not yet been announced.
Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming
Avatar: The Way of Water is not currently available to stream online, though it will almost certainly be added to Disney+ eventually. However, there's been no official announcement regarding its streaming release date. Our best guess is that Avatar 2 will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023, though should the sequel replicate the original's box-office longevity, it may not hit the subscription service until later in the year.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water available to stream?
Right now, the film is still only playing in theaters, but viewers can expect to see it on Disney+ in the future…the question is just a matter of *when*. According to People, Disney announced in September 2021 that its remaining films would have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release.
If Avatar: The Way of Water follows that arrangement, the public can expect it to hit the streamer on January 30, 2023, aka two days ago. According to my constant refreshing on the Disney+ page, that clearly hasn’t happened yet! And maybe it won’t occur for a while longer given that other recent releases (like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) are set to begin streaming 82 days after opening. Plus, if this movie is anything like the original Avatar (which stayed in theaters for a whopping 238 days), the wait could be even longer. 😬
When will Avatar 2 be on Disney Plus?
We don’t know. That said, a previous 20th Century Studios release, Amsterdam, began streaming on HBO Max about one month after it was released on digital platforms. If Avatar 2 follows a similar release pattern, you may be able to watch The Way of Water on Disney+ around May 2023. But it’s also possible, given the success of the film, that the studio may want to delay the Disney+ release in the hopes that more folks will buy the movie online. Stay tuned for more information on when Avatar 2 will be on Disney+.
Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be On HBO MAX?
No, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Can I watch Avatar 2 on Netflix?
No. Avatar 2 is not streaming on Netflix, and it will never be streaming on Netflix, due to the fact that it will soon be streaming on Disney+. If you want to watch the film at home, you’ll have to purchase it on digital platforms beginning on March 28.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?
Avatar came out in 2009 and finally has a sequel named Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)! This new chapter tells the story of the Sully family. In the beginning, you will see the core characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, have formed a family on the planet of Pandora.
Eventually, their familiar threat returns to the plot, and Jake has to join the Na'vi army- a race of sapient extraterrestrial humanoids- to save their planet. Afterward, the battle continues for them. How long do they have to endure hardship, and what tragedies are up next?