Where to Watch ‘Canelo vs. GGG’ (Free) live streaming on Reddit

Boxingstreams/ Reddit!! Check all options to listen or watch Canelo vs. GGG live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & DAZN PPV. One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, September 17, 2022.Lets see below between Boxing streams Canelo vs GGG 3 live where and how to watch free from any location. Everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin, which features championship fights.
Watch Now: Canelo vs GGG Live Stream Free
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin face off in their trilogy rematch as they look to decide who is the better fighter.
The two champions met in 2017 for their first scrap, with the match-up scored a draw, to Golovkin's disappointment.
He was even more dissatisfied with the 2018 rematch, which was ruled in Canelo's favour.
The two have dominated the ring for most of the four years since, and are now going to meet again in the ring in Las Vegas.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's fight.
Canelo vs GGG 3 Fight Date, Start Time
● Date: Saturday, September 17
● Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST
● Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST
The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST with main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.
Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Fight Card
● Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title
● Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title
● Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super middleweight
● Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; Middleweight
● Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; Super middleweight
● Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza; Lightweight
● Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina; Super lightweight
● Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; Super flyweight
How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 Live
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
Watch Now: Canelo vs GGG Live Stream Free
Boxing now has a partnership with DAZN. That’s great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.
Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on DAZN PPV, more information can be found here.
Boxing fans in the UK can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.
the available options for live streaming Boxing include:
● DAZN.
● ESPN+
● Hulu + Live TV.
● Sling TV.
● YouTube TV.
● Sony LIV.
● FootyBite.
● Reddit.
ESPN Channel
Fans in the US can watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Boxing Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.
The price for the Pay Per View is about $6.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.
Direct TV:
Direct TV is another channel to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.