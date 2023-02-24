Where To Watch 'Cocaine Bear' Free Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Universal Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching Cocaine Bear streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Thriller/Action at home. Is Cocaine Bear 2023 available to stream? Is watching Cocaine Bear on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Cocaine Bear Online Free
There have been plenty of wild news stories over the years — but the one behind Cocaine Bear might just take the cake.
Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear is loosely based on the true story of a bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine. While we aren’t sure what exactly happened leading up to the animal’s death in real life, this dark comedy takes creative liberty in having the coked-out bear embark on a violent rampage.
Cocaine Bear is an action-packed gory ride based on an incredible true story (though very heavily dramatized here). It’s obvious this movie is only for adults, which means parents will need to get a baby sitter to watch it this weekend. That is, unless Cocaine Bear is available online. Is it streaming on HBO Max? If not, where can you watch the movie from home?
Where can you watch Cocaine Bear? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Cocaine Bear will be in theaters beginning February 24. If you're wondering how and where you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.
When Is Cocaine Bear's Release Date?
When deciding how to release a film, production companies have a choice. They can either stagger the release so that, geographically, it takes time to reach its universal audience, or they can release it on one date worldwide. Thankfully, Universal Pictures has chosen to release the movie worldwide in one day. This date is February 24, 2023, which is coming around very quickly. The film will also be hitting theaters, with a story of this magnitude definitely needing to be seen on the big screen.
Where To Watch Cocaine Bear:
As of now, the only way to watch Cocaine Bear is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: Cocaine Bear Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.
Where to stream Cocaine Bear from home
A streaming release date has yet to be announced for this movie, but we will be sure to update this post as soon as one is announced. We know it will be Peacock, we just don’t have a release date to give you at this time. In the meantime, why don’t you subscribe to Peacock so you can check out everything the streamer has to offer. That way, you’ll be ready for when it is released on Peacock.
Are you going to see the movie in theaters or wait for the streaming release?
Will Cocaine Bear Be On HBO MAX?
No, Cocaine Bear will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.
Will Cocaine Bear Be On Netflix?
No, Cocaine Bear will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Is Cocaine Bear Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Cocaine Bear on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
When Will Cocaine Bear Be On Peacock?
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Cocaine Bear, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.
Violent Night, which hit theaters on Dec. 2, became available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 20 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Cocaine Bear follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by mid-April. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.
Casts of Cocaine Bear
Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks. It stars the following actors:
- Keri Russell as Sari
- Ray Liotta as Syd Dentwood
- Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie Dentwood
- O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed
- Margo Martindale
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Kristofer Hivju
What is Cocaine Bear About?
Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy action-thriller about a rampaging bear high on cocaine. Here's the official synopsis from Universal:
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.