Where To Watch ‘Consecration’ 2023 (Free) Online Streaming At Home Here's How

Within every mysterious, large organization loom great secrets. This idea has become fodder for anyone trying to make a decent thriller in Hollywood for years. We’ve seen this play out time after time with political thrillers like All the President’s Men or even The Ides of March more recently. IFC’s newest horror film takes this idea and makes it even more terrifying. Consecration follows the trail of a horrible death and reveals the secrets of a dangerous religious cult bent on doing anything to show their true devotion.
Jena Malone stars as Grace, a sister on a mission for the truth. Malone got her first leading cinematic role in the cult classic Donnie Darko, where she played Gretchen Ross, the new girl in town who becomes the girlfriend of Donnie Darko played by Jake Gyllenhaal. She received critical acclaim and went on to enjoy more success in independent comedies and dramas alike such as Pride & Prejudice and The Ballad of Jack and Rose. She gained mainstream recognition for her role in The Hunger Games series where she played Johanna Mason, a female tribute from District 7 who pretended to be weak to beat the competition and who now comes across as a sarcastic and rebellious former champion. Since then, she has worked on both independent and studio films like Nocturnal Animals, The Neon Demon, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Danny Huston stars as Father Romero, an untrustworthy priest who knew Grace’s brother. Huston has appeared in films like The Constant Gardener, The Aviator, and Marie
Antoinette as well as TV shows like American Horror Story. The film also stars Ian Pirie as Vincent, Steffan Cennydd as Michael, and Janet Suxman as a nun in the convent, alongside many others.
When Is Consecration Coming to Theaters?
Consecration will be distributed to US audiences by IFC Midnight on February 10, 2023, for a theatrical release.
Where to Watch Consecration Online
Originally, Consecration was only scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service Peacock. However, thanks to positive reactions following test screenings, the studio decided to bless us all by giving the thriller movie a theatrical release instead.
Smile will hit UK theatres on February 13, and US cinemas come February 10, 2023.
As mentioned above, the IFC, is only released theatrically as of now. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you'll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.
Will Consecration Be On Netflix?
No, Consecration will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Is Consecration 2023 Streaming On HBO MAX?
No, Consecration will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.
When Will Consecration Be On Peacock?
Consecration is a collaboration between Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and Universal. In 2020, it was announced that AMC Theaters would allow Universal films to have a 17-day theatrical release window before moving to premium video-on-demand. However, films distributed by Universal — as Consecration was — have historically been made available on the studio’s streaming platform, Peacock. With that in mind, fans should expect Consecration to arrive on Peacock nearer to the end of February, 45 days after its theatrical release. This tracks, as Ticket to Paradise, which was also distributed by Universal, was available to stream on Peacock December 9, 45 days after it was released in theaters.
Is Consecration Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Consecration on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
There are a few ways to watch Consecration online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
