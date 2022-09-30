Where To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling' (Free) online streaming at home

Warner Bros. Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch the new Don't Worry Darling online? Don't Worry Darling is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Olivia Wilde's at home. Don't Worry Darling full movie streaming is free here! Is Don't Worry Darling available to stream? Is watching Don't Worry Darling on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.
YOU CAN STOP worrying, darling. After a lengthy and headline-making promotional tour, director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling finally makes its box-office debut on September 23.
After her directorial debut with the hit teen movie Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is back in the director's chair with a thriller movie that is already garnering comparisons to The Stepford Wives for its portrayal of traditional,' 50s-like marriage with a sinister conspiracy bubbling away in the background.
Even if you haven't heard of the movie yet, the Don't Worry Darling drama behind the scenes has ensured that the drama movie has never left headlines: from the questions over Shia LeBoeuf's alleged "firing" to one of the most awkward press campaigns of all time, which culminated in wild allegations that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival.
Some might say the behind-the-scenes controversy overshadowed the film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan, amongst others. Others might claim it helped bolster the horror movie's publicity. But either way, it's clear that Don't Worry Darling isn't one to miss. So, here are all the details on how to watch Don't Worry, Darling.
Don't Worry Darling Release Date:
The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2022.Don’t Worry Darling officially premieres on Friday, September 23, 2022, in theaters across the country. You can buy tickets online and check out showings of the film online at sites like Fandango. Along with premiering on the big screen this weekend, the film will also play in select IMAX theaters.
WHERE TO WATCH DON’T WORRY DARLING:
Right now, the only place to watch Don’t Worry Darling is in a movie theater when it opens in the U.S. on Friday, September 23. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you via Fandango. Eventually, you will be able to stream Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max. Read on for more details.
Is Don't Worry Darling on HBO Max?
While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Don’t Worry Darling will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.
Is Don't Worry Darling on Netflix?
No. Don't Worry Darling is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Don't Worry Darling movie at home, you'll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.
Is Don't Worry Darling on Hulu?
Hulu's basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.
But should Don’t Worry Darling arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.
WHEN WILL DON’T WORRY DARLING BE ON HBO MAX?
Unfortunately, we don’t know. Until recently, all of Warner Bros. 2022 theatrical releases were released on HBO Max 45 days after opening in theaters. However, after the delayed roll-out of Elvis—which came to HBO Max after 70 days in theaters—it seems Warner Bros. is going back on that strategy. Decider reached out to Warner Media for clarification and was told that movies’ HBO Max release date would now be on a “case by case basis,” rather than a strict 45-day theatrical window.
If Don’t Worry Darling follows the 45-day window, then it should be on HBO Max on Monday, November 7, 2022. However, because this is a highly anticipated movie with a big cast, it’s very possible it will follow in the footsteps of Elvis and stay in theaters for at least 70 days. If that’s the case, you can expect to see Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max around Friday, December 2.
It’s also possible Warner Bros. will keep the film in theaters even longer. We’ll have to wait and see.