Where To Watch 'Evil Dead Rise' Online Free: Is Evil Dead Rise (2023) Streaming On Netflix Or HBO Max

If you're looking for a scary horror movie to watch online free, look no further than Evil Dead Rise!
Warner Bros. Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Evil Dead Rise streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Sam Raimi's horror movie at home. Is Evil Dead Rise 2023 available to stream? Is watching Evil Dead Rise on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Watch Now: Evil Dead Rise Online Free
As the fifth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise is sure to give you a fright. For those who can’t wait to watch this new horror flick, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
One of the great horror franchises kicked off in 1981 with The Evil Dead, a collaboration between director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tapert, and actor Bruce Campbell.
Evil Dead Rise signals the return of the long-running franchise that has kept fans squealing in delight from shocking effects and over-the-top gore for years. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, it’ll be the film to watch if you’re looking for a bloody fixation.
The horror movie series has incorporated impressive practical effects and delivered on the body horror movie phenomenon, spanning an impressive expanse since the original ‘80s movie, The Evil Dead, first hit screens.
Now, with the Evil Dead Rise release date fast approaching, you’re probably wondering just how and where you can get your hands on the new movie. Well, we’ve got you covered on that front. So where can you watch Evil Dead Rise? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix?
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:
When is the Evil Dead Rise release date?
The Evil Dead Rise release date is set for April 21, 2023. Originally, the plan was for the sequel to be a streaming service exclusive sometime in 2022. However, buzz for the project has gradually built up, and now we’re getting it on the big screen.
This is somewhat surprising, as Evil Dead hasn’t generally done well at the box office. The roots of the franchise are in home video, and on paper, streaming was sensible. But now we’re getting more of the Necronomicon in cinemas – groovy!
Where To Watch Evil Dead Rise Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Evil Dead Rise is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday,April 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: Evil Dead Rise Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Netflix.
Can I stream Evil Dead Rise?
Currently, no, Evil Dead Rise is not available to stream.Since the film will initially run as a theatrical-only release, it might be a while yet before you can catch the film on the small screen. In the meantime, be sure and head to your local theatre to witness Evil Dead Rise in all its glory.
Is Evil Dead Rise Available on HBO Max?
Since Evil Dead Rise is being distributed by Warner Bros., it will, indeed, join HBO Max. However, unlike last year when the company would drop their movies on the streaming platform the same day they were released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.
While there is no official streaming release date yet, Black Adam, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Oct. 21 and didn’t make its way to HBO Max until Dec. 16 — just over 45 days after it debuted. If Evil Dead Rise follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early June 2023.
Is Evil Dead Rise Available On Netflix?
No, Evil Dead Rise is not on Netflix — and it likely won’t be any time soon seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.
Is Evil Dead Rise Available On Amazon Prime?
Evil Dead Rise will eventually be available via Amazon Prime, but will likely come with a rental fee or purchase price. It probably won’t be streaming for free on Prime Video due to it being a Warner Bros. movie.
Is Evil Dead Rise Available On Hulu?
Hulu is a streaming service that offers Evil Dead Rise for viewing. You can watch Evil Dead Rise on Hulu if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe, you may join for a one-month free trial and then cancel before the month ends if you don’t wish to continue the membership. Evil Dead Rise may be available for rental or purchase on other streaming services.
How to Watch Evil Dead Rise Online For Free?
Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Evil Dead Rise (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.
There are a few ways to watch Evil Dead Rise online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Who’s in the Evil Dead Rise cast?
Bruce Campbell will not star in Evil Dead Rise. After the cancellation of Ash Vs Evil Dead, Campbell announced that was retiring from playing the chainsaw-handed character.
For Rise, he’s just an executive producer. Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan star as the sisters, Ellie and Beth, respectively. They’re joined by Mia Challis as Jessica, with Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher in unnamed roles.
The confirmed Evil Dead Rise cast is as follows:
- Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie
- Lily Sullivan as Beth
- Mia Challis as Jessica
- Gabrielle Echols
- Morgan Davies
- Nell Fisher
What is Evil Dead Rise About?
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.