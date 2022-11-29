Where to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Free online streaming at Home

Netflix Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Mystery movie at home. Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022 available to stream? Is watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times.
This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece upon the invitation of a billionaire to partake in a murder mystery party — though the luxurious vacation takes a turn when an actual murder takes place and Blanc peels back the layers of this unexpected crime.
Daniel Craig gets the Jennifer Coolidge treatment as he returns as Blanc alongside an entirely new cast, including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn. Rian Johnson is back as writer and director.
Here’s how to watch “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” when it comes out.
Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Movie Theaters?
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had its global premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022, followed by a screening at London Film Festival in October. Now, the movie is getting Netflix's widest theatrical release to date with a "sneak preview run" from November 23 to November 29, 2022, followed by a streaming release in December. So, you can either head to the theaters and make it a Thanksgiving watch or add it to your Christmas watch list. You can visit the film's official website, to see showtimes near you.
Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Streaming Online?
The murder mystery movie is getting a worldwide streaming release on Netflix, on December 23, 2022. So, if you can’t make it to the theatres in November when it premieres, you can always be a couch detective and solve the mystery with Blanc when the film arrives on streaming during the holidays.
When is “Glass Onion” streaming on Netflix?
If you aren’t able to see the murder mystery in theaters (and again, you only have a one week window to do so), it’ll be streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23, just in time for Christmas.
Where to Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Online?
Will Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Be On HBO Max?
Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Available On Hulu?
What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?
The sequel sees a group of friends gather at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. They range from a governor to a scientist to a former model and more. Someone turns up dead, and the culprit could be any of them, according to Netflix.
The Cast of Glass Onion
The sequel of Knives Out stars "a whole new cast" according to Director Rian Johnson. See below:
• Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc
• Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a tech billionaire
• Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Miles' scientist
• Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, a tech entrepreneur
• Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, a state governor
• Dallas Roberts as Claire's husband
• Jessica Henwick as Peg, Birdie's assistant
• Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Duke's girlfriend
• Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, a fashion designer
• Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, a YouTuber
• Ethan Hawke as Miles's assistant
• Jackie Hoffman as Duke's mother
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.