Where To Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' (Free) Online Streaming at Home

FINALLY, THE SANDERSON sisters of Salem have returned to trouble a new generation in Hocus Pocus 2, the decades-later sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Taking place 29 years after the events of the first film, three high school students have to team up with a magic-savvy shopkeep to stop the Sanderson sisters, who have returned to present-day Salem looking for revenge.
The inimitable Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are set to return as Winifred ‘Winnie’ Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, and Sara Sanderson respectfully. Doug Jones is also reprising his role as zombie William ‘Billy’ Butcherson, Winnie’s former lover. Halloween is just around the corner, so anyone wanting to program a Hocus Pocus double feature now has the perfect movie to round it out. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to stream Hocus Pocus 2 online.
Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Time
Kicking off the Halloween season early, Hocus Pocus 2 flies onto Disney+ on Friday, September 30. The sequel will drop on the streamer at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT.
How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online
Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to stream the new Hocus Pocus sequel. A Disney+ subscription will cost you $7.99 a month and will let you stream Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
For those of you looking for a better deal, try the Disney+ bundle which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the Disney+ bundle, you can watch both Hocus Pocus films on Disney+, and get access to Hulu’s roster of movies and TV shows and sports content with ESPN+.
You can stream Hocus Pocus 2 with either of these Disney+ subscriptions on your smart TV, laptop, or smartphone or even cast it using the Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV and other similar devices.
How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online Free
Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but you can stream Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Disney+ through other means.
If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Now, you’re ready to stream Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, and rewatch the original, too.
Is Hocus Pocus 2 Available on Netflix?
When it comes to the U.K.. That may not be too much of a surprise, considering the earlier three movies were also not included on Netflix U.K. Instead, fans of the Anna Todd series in the U.K. could catch the movies on Amazon Prime Video.
Is Hocus Pocus 2 Available on Hulu?
At the time of writing, Hocus Pocus 2 is not available to stream on Hulu through the traditional account which starts at $6.99. However, if you have the HBO Max extension on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. This type of package costs $14.99 per month.
Is Hocus Pocus 2 Available on HBO Max?
You won’t find Hocus Pocus 2 on HBO Max. But if you’re still interested in the service, it’s $14.99 per month, which gives you full access to the entire vault, and is also ad-free, or $9.99 per month with ads. However, the annual versions for both are cheaper, with the ad-free plan at $150 and the ad-supported plan at $100.