Where to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' (Free) online streaming at Home

29 years after Hocus Pocus, Disney is reviving the Sanderson Sisters for an all-new, streaming-exclusive sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited return to the world of Disney's Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the three villainous witches.
29 years after Hocus Pocus, Disney is reviving the Sanderson Sisters for an all-new, streaming-exclusive sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited return to the world of Disney's Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the three villainous witches.
Hocus Pocus 2 begins streaming this Friday, September 30. If you're wondering how and where you can watch Hocus Pocus 2 yourself, Here's everything to know about when and how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free.
What time and when does hocus pocus 2 come out?
Hocus Pocus 2 will be available globally on September 30. You’ll be able to start watching the movie at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The sequel will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus; there will be no theatrical release of the film. Once it's released, it will be available to stream for free at the link below:
How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online
The film, much like many of Disney's releases in the last couple of years, will be streaming on their subscription-based platform Disney+. The film will be released on September 30th, just in time for October's month of spookiness to begin. For many original fans, the hope of a theatrical release may have been prevalent in their minds to try and relive some authentic nostalgia from the first film but, as modern movie culture dictates, streaming it from the comfort of your own home is the way forward. For those not equipped with Disney+, the subscription charge is $7.99 a month or a one-off yearly charge of $79.99. That would make it, for the month it is released, cheaper than a theater ticket. Not bad going for one of the most widely-anticipated sequels in years.
After the movie's Disney's run, you can purchase Hocus Pocus 2 on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.
Where to watch Hocus Pocus 2 internationally
Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.
Is Hocus Pocus 2 On Netflix?
No. Hocus Pocus 2 is not streaming on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix anytime soon. Sorry!
Is Hocus Pocus 2 Streaming On HBO Max?
No. Hocus Pocus 2 will not be on HBO Max, because Hocus Pocus 2 is a Screen Media film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Jeepers 4 will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.
Is Hocus Pocus 2 Streaming on Amazon Prime?
Although Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, the streaming giant has plenty of alternatives available. You might enjoy ‘The Vast of Night‘ and ‘Alien Conquest.’he streaming giant has plenty of alternatives available. You might enjoy ‘The Vast of Night‘ and ‘Alien Conquest.’
Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Hulu?
Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on some other platform as it is currently not available on the steamer. Viewers who are looking for something similar can stream ‘Hocus Pocus 2.’
What's Hocus Pocus 2 About?
Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, a Halloween comedy in which three 17th-century witches (the Sanderson Sisters) are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. Here's Disney's official synopsis for the sequel:
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.