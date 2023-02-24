Where To Watch 'Jesus Revolution' Free Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Lionsgate Movies! Here’s options for downloading or watching Jesus Revolution streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the real-life true story movies at home. Is Jesus Revolution 2023 available to stream? Is watching Jesus Revolution on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Jesus Revolution (2023) Online Free
Jesus Revolution is an upcoming movie based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book of the same title. The movie focuses on Greg's early years as he becomes involved in the "Jesus movement" which originated in Southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, eventually spreading throughout much of North America and Europe. Along with a sea of his hippie friends, Greg arrives on the American west coast and attempts to breathe new life into a dying church. A coming-of-age movie set alongside "the greatest spiritual awakening in American history", Jesus Revolution explores faith, rock and roll, and newfound love.
Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) plays the young Greg Laurie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) plays his mother Charlene. Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) plays hippie preacher Lonnie Frisbee, who Greg meets upon his arrival in Southern California. Kelsey Grammer (Fraiser) plays Pastor Chuck Smith, a man eager to open the doors of his struggling church in the hopes of reviving it. Anna Grace Barlow (The Big Leap) plays Greg's crush and fellow hippie Cathy who invites Greg along to California, thus beginning their time together in the Jesus movement.
Based on actual events and the eponymous book by Greg Laurie and Ellen Santilli Vaughn, ‘Jesus Revolution’ is a faith-based drama movie that revolves around a Youth Minister and a Pastor who play vital roles in California’s Jesus movement in the 1970s. Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the religious movie features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors like Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where to watch the faith-based movie Jesus Revolution right now.
When Is Jesus Revolution's Release Date?
Early access screenings for Jesus Revolution begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Jesus Revolution will then premiere worldwide on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Where To Watch Jesus Revolution:
As of now, the only way to watch Jesus Revolution is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.
How to watch Jesus Revolution in movie theaters
Jesus Revolution is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US as of February 24 (the movie does not have any announced release dates outside of the US).
In order to find Jesus Revolution showtimes and tickets near you, you can check out the movie's official website(opens in new tab), the website of your favorite local theater or Fandango(opens in new tab), which will show you every theater in your area playing the movie. You can purchase Jesus Revolution tickets directly through any of these platforms.
Is Jesus Revolution Available to Stream?
It is not yet known when or where Jesus Revolution will be available to stream. However, the movie's production and distribution companies (Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company) lead us to speculate that when the movie becomes available to stream, it will likely be hosted on a couple of different platforms depending on your country. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both The Roku Channel and Peacock, that'll allow the streaming services to host their films.
In the United States, Starz is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime customers can purchase LIONSGATE+ alongside any plan starting at £5.99 per month.
Is Jesus Revolution on HBO Max?
HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed that ‘Jesus Revolution’ is unavailable on the streamer. However, you can turn to similar movies about religion, including ‘Judgment.’
Is Jesus Revolution on Netflix?
Despite its vast collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Jesus Revolution.’ Those of you looking to watch something spiritual might want to turn to gripping alternatives, such as ‘Come Sunday‘ and ‘Man of God.’
Is Jesus Revolution Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new true story movie Jesus Revolution on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Is Jesus Revolution on Amazon Prime?
Even though ‘Jesus Revolution’ is not for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar spiritual films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles‘ and ‘God’s Not Dead.’
Where to Watch Jesus Revolution Online?
‘Jesus Revolution’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, to get an immersive viewing experience, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.
How to Stream Jesus Revolution For Free?
It is regrettable that ‘Jesus Revolution’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of writing. This means there is currently no way to stream the film free of cost. But what you can do is hope that the Joel Courtney starrer arrives at any online platform offering a free trial. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to show their support for cinema by choosing to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.
What is Jesus Revolution About?
Set in the 1970s, the narrative follows a young Greg Laurie, who arrives in Southern California with many other youngsters determined to redefine truth. There, they meet with a Hippie Street Preacher named Lonnie Frisbee and Pastor Chuck Smith, who welcome the sea of young people inside the latter’s church, resulting in a spiritual awakening that changes the course of Christianity in America forever. If you wish to learn more about this extraordinary true story, you must watch the film yourself; here are all the ways you can do so!
