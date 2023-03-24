Where To Watch 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Online Free – Is John Wick 4 (2023) Streaming On Peacock, Netflix Or HBO Max

Keanu Reeves’s Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching John Wick 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest installment in the John Wick franchise at home. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) available to stream? Is watching John Wick: Chapter 4 on Peacock, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
As the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 brings back Keanu Reeves as the titular character. While the movie was pushed back nearly two years because of the pandemic, it’s finally here — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters today, which means it’s once again time for another delightful Keanu Reeves press tour. And that also means it’s time to rewatch the action movie franchise that’s spanned nearly a decade.
John Wick: Chapter 4 follows the professional hitman as he works his way toward defeating The High Table. However, he must first contest a new enemy — who has “powerful alliances across the globe.”
Over the course of three films so far, we’ve seen the consequences of what can happen when one of the world’s greatest hitmen comes out of retirement. John Wick, AKA Baba Yaga or The Boogeyman, is a man who is not to be trifled with under any circumstances, yet criminals can never seem to learn their lesson. This incredibly popular series began with John (Keanu Reeves) seeking revenge on the men that invaded his home, stole his car, and worst of all, killed his puppy, Daisy. From here, endless complications have prevented John from returning to retirement as he has traveled around the world and gone on the run. Now, in John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), we’ll get to witness the titular hitman’s greatest challenge yet as he seeks revenge on the High Table. A council of highly respected (and feared) crime lords, they run the criminal underworld’s most powerful and notorious organizations; so needless to say, John has a punishing task ahead of him.
Chad Stahelski’s sequel impressively outdoes the critical success of its predecessors, with John Wick: Chapter 4’s positive reviews being the best of the franchise. The movie already holds a Certified Fresh 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is higher than the two sequels’ 89% scores and the original’s 86% rating. John Wick: Chapter 4 is also expected to be the franchise’s biggest box office success yet, meaning it’s apt to enjoy a long exclusive theatrical window before releasing on streaming.
If you’re looking for a refresher on the hyper-violent action franchise before you head to the movie theater to watch John Wick 4, here’s how to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 online.
When Is John Wick 4 Release Date?
John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on Friday, 24 March. Wick’s fourth outing was initially set for a May 2021 release, but the COVID pandemic and Reeves’ commitments with another project — The Matrix Resurrections — pushed the premiere date back a year.
It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Peacock.
Where to watch John Wick 4:
As of now, the only way to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple.
John Wick 4 is not currently streaming online, and we don’t yet know when John Wick 4 will be on VOD. While previous Lionsgate theatrical movies like Plane came to VOD after about one month in theaters, we’d guess a big release like John Wick will likely stay in theaters for longer. If you want to see the film before the summer, your best bet is to catch John Wick 4 in theaters.
When Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Be On Streaming?
While a digital release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess based on a previously released Lionsgate movie.
Plane, which premiered on Jan. 13, came to digital platforms on Feb. 3 — about three weeks after it was released in theaters. If John Wick: Chapter 4 follows the same trajectory, we could be watching it from the comfort of our living rooms by late April or early May.
Will John Wick 4 Be On Netflix?
No, John Wick 4 will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
While John Wick: Chapter 4 could potentially come to Netflix in the future, there has been no announcement about any plans for it to join the streaming giant following its theatrical run. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital.
Will John Wick 4 Be On HBO Max?
No, John Wick: Chapter 4 will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
John Wick 4 is a movie theater exclusive, which means it is only playing on the big screen. To watch, you’ll need to go to your local movie theater. Now, the movie will be available on streaming at some point, but will it be HBO Max? Unfortunately, no.
Is John Wick 4 Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie action John Wick 4 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Is John Wick 4 Available Streaming on Peacock?
Lionsgate struck a massive distribution deal with Peacock that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to its films’ “Pay 2” streaming window (via THR). The agreement means that after Lionsgate’s films have their initial streaming releases on Starz, the movies, like John Wick: Chapter 4, will later be available to stream on Peacock. Since Lionsgate hasn’t even confirmed the official streaming release date for the John Wick sequel on Starz, don’t expect to see the movie land on Peacock until at least winter 2024 after the deal officially kicks in.
Pay 1 windows typically last between a year to 18 months, meaning that if John Wick: Chapter 4 begins streaming on Starz in September 2023, it isn’t likely to join Peacock's movie library until September 2024 at the earliest. Peacock and Lionsgate's deal confirmed that releases like John Wick: Chapter 4 would start streaming on the service in 2024, so the latest movie will most likely be on Peacock in fall 2024. By this time, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available alongside the entire John Wick franchise for streaming on the platform.
Is John Wick 4 streaming on Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed because ‘John Wick 4’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar films using your subscription, including ‘Smile,' 'Bram Stoker's Dracula,' 'Let the Right One In.’
The bad news is that the movie is not likely to come to Prime Video. Lionsgate movies used to head to Amazon Prime Video about a year after the theatrical release, but that’s changed with a lot of movies recently. Instead of heading to Prime Video, they’ve gone to Peacock.
How To Watch John Wick Online:
Soon to be four entries long, the John Wick franchise continues to deliver crowd-pleasing and action-packed times for audiences. So, with the newest installment being released very soon, now is the perfect time to head back to the beginning and relive John’s journey!
Whether you’re already a superfan of the series or want to watch them all for the very first time, you’re in luck because the films are easy to find. The original John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019) are all available for streaming right now on Peacock. However, they are all set to leave the service on April 1, 2023. If you don’t want to sign up for Peacock or if you miss your chance to see them there, the films are also available to rent or buy on online stores such as Amazon and Apple TV.
There are a few ways to watch John Wick 4 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast and Characters
John Wick: Chapter 4 was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. It was directed by Chad Stahelski and stars the following actors:
- Keanu Reeves as John Wick
- Donnie Yen as Caine
- Bill Skarsgård as Marquis
- Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu
- Shamier Anderson as Tracker
- Lance Reddick as Charon
- Rina Sawayama as Akira
- Scott Adkins as Killa
- Ian McShane as Winston
- Marko Zaror as Chidi
- Natalia Tena as Katia
What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
John Wick: Chapter 4 continues the saga of Keanu Reeve's legendary assassin. Here's the official synopsis from Lionsgate:
A retired hit man is forced back into the underground world of assassins when he embarks on a merciless rampage to hunt down his adversaries. With the skill and ruthlessness that made him an underworld legend, John Wick fights to overcome the world’s top hit men and women in a stylish tale of revenge and redemption.