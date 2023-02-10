Where To Watch 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' (Free) Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Warner Bros. Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch the new Magic Mike’s Last Dance online? Magic Mike’s Last Dance is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the new comedy movie at home. Magic Mike’s Last Dance full movie streaming is free here! Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance available to stream? Is watchingMagic Mike’s Last Dance on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Magic Mike’s Last Dance Online Free
Channing Tatum returns as Florida’s favorite male exotic dancer, romancing a restless socialite played by Salma Hayek Pinault.
Channing Tatum will be back as stripper Mike Lane for the third and final installment of the Magic Mike’s franchise. Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first movie, is also back in the director’s chair. Salma Hayek, on the other hand, joins the cast as Mike’s new girlfriend, Maxandra Mendoza.
For this installment, viewers will meet Mike as he’s once again struggling financially, as he’s no longer a dancer, and his furniture business declined throughout the pandemic. That until he meets Max, a socialité who will bring him with her to London and help him create a show.
Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance :
What Is the Release Date for Magic Mike’s Last Dance?
Magic Mike's Last Dance will be distributed in the US by Warner Bros on February 10, 2023.
Where To Watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance:
As of now, the only way to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance is to head out to the movie theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 10. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: Magic Mike’s Last Dance Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube or Vudu, or available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.
Who Is in the Cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance?
The cast may be missing some of its regulars like Joe Manganiello or Matt Bomer, but the new additions more than make up for that. In the titular role, Channing Tatum returns as Mike. Tatum started his career as a teen heartthrob in hits like She’s the Man and Step Up. He became a major action star with roles in films like G.I. Joe and a charming leading man in films like Dear John. In the early 2010s, he garnered critical acclaim for his comedic and dramatic abilities present in 21 Jump Street and Foxcatcher. Currently, he is set to star in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. Starring alongside him as his lover and bankroller is Salma Hayek. Hayek got her start in Mexican telenovelas but became a star in American film in the 1990s with movies like Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn. She also won an Oscar nomination for her role as the complicated and visionary Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo in the biopic, Frida. Since then, she has starred in critical and commercial successes l
ike Grown Ups, Beatriz at Dinner, and House of Gucci. Thandiwe Newton was initially cast in Hayek's role but left due to personal reasons. Caitlin Gerard, Ayub Khan Din, and Gavin Spokes also star.
Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?
Originally, Magic Mike’s Last Dance was scheduled to be released directly to HBO Max forgoing a theatrical release, but in September it was announced that it would instead have a theatrical release. There is no news on when it will end up on the streaming service but It will eventually land on HBO Max. The original two movies in the series, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are already on the service.
Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on HBO Max?
While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Magic Mike’s Last Dance will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.
Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Netflix?
No. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Magic Mike’s Last Dance movie at home, you'll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.
Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Hulu?
Hulu's basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.
But should Magic Mike’s Last Dance arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.
Magic Mike's Last Dance plot
"'Magic' Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?"
Reid Carolin, who wrote the previous two Magic Mike movies, is once again credited with the screenplay for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Deccan Herald doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means