Where To Watch 'Marlowe' (2023) Free Online Streaming at Home Here's How

A noir crime thriller starring Liam Neeson? Count us in! With Marlowe hitting theaters today, you may be wondering the best way for you to watch. Luckily, we have you covered.
‘Marlowe’ is a neo-noir detective movie that revolves around the titular detective who gets pulled into an investigation related to one of the wealthiest families in Bay City, California. The Neil Jordan directorial is based on John Banville’s 2014 novel ‘The Black-Eyed Blonde’ and the fictional character created by Raymond Chandler. Although receiving mixed reviews upon its premiere, the critics were appreciative of the gripping script and stellar onscreen performances from the likes of Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, and Alan Cumming. If you are into suspenseful crime thrillers, you are likely to be interested in learning more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!
Based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, Marlowe, which takes place in 1930s Los Angeles, follows Detective Phillip Marlowe (Neeson), who is hired to find the “ex-lover of a glamorous heiress,” played by Diane Kruger.
So how can you watch Marlowe? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the movie:
When Is Marlowe’s Release Date?
Marlowe is releasing in theaters on February 15, 2023. The movie had its world premiere at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 24, 2022, and was originally set for a theatrical release in December 2022.
Where To Watch Marlowe Online:
As of now, the only way to watch Marlowe is to head out to a movie theater. Since it was released today (Feb. 15), you can currently find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple or YouTube.
How to Stream Marlowe For Free?
As mentioned above, ‘Marlowe’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of now. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Liam Neeson starrer for free. All you can do is hope for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, we request all our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than use illegal and unethical methods to do the same.
When Will Marlowe Be On Streaming?
While a digital release for Marlowe has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on a previously released movie that was distributed by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.
Memory, another film featuring Neeson, was released on April 29, 2022, before becoming available on digital platforms on June 21, 2022 — just about two months after it debuted in theaters. If Marlowe follows the same trajectory, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by mid-April 2023.
Will Marlowe Be On HBO MAX?
No, Marlowe will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company announced last year that they would no longer send their theatrical films directly to the streamer. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between theatrical premieres and HBO Max releases.
Will Marlowe Be On Netflix?
No, Marlowe will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. While it’s possible the thriller may come to the streamer at some point in the future, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital platforms in the meantime.
Is Marlowe Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Marlowe on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Who's In the Marlowe Cast?
Alongside Liam Neeson as the movie’s titular detective, Marlowe stars:
- Diane Kruger as Clare Cavendish
- Jessica Lange as Dorothy Cavendish
- Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Cedric
- Alan Cumming as Lou Hendricks
- Danny Huston as Floyd Hanson
- Ian Hart as Joe Green
- Colm Meaney as Bernie Ohls
- Daniela Melchior as Lynn Peterson
- François Arnaud as Nico Peterson
- Seána Kerslake as Amanda Toxteh
- Patrick Muldoon as Richard Cavendish
What is Marlowe about?
Marlowe stars Neeson as Philip Marlowe, a “street-wise, down-on-his-luck detective hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, who’s the daughter of a movie star. The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide.”