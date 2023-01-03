Where To Watch 'Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish' (Free) online streaming at Home Here’s How

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated romantic movie at home. Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish 2022 available to stream? Is watching Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Puss in Boots is finally back with another epic adventure full of battles against his fairytale foes. The sequel to the Shrek spin-off Puss In Boots comes eleven years after the first feline-fronted film, which was released in 2011 and starred Antonio Banderas as the voice of the wildly cute and fierce furry bandit.
The follow-up film to Puss In Boots was originally announced in June 2014, but due to restructuring at DreamWorks, the then-titled Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves was removed from the schedule. Now renamed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the Guillermo del Toro-produced picture is finally scheduled for release. Fans of the franchise cannot wait to see the return of Puss with his skillful swordsmanship, smooth-talking demeanor, and absolutely hilarious timing. And if you're one of those fans (like us) then this guide will give you all the information you need on this much-awaited movie.
When Is the Release Date of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?
A Puss in Boots sequel was announced to be released back in 2018. Four years later, we finally got a concrete timeline, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish set to be released on September 23, 2022. The film was later pushed back one final time to December 21, 2022, right in time for Christmas. Like many movies being released in 2022, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be only available to view in theaters.
The movie releases in theaters nationwide in the United States on Friday, Oct. 21 after being released in Australia, the United Kingdom, and other territories in September 2022.
Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in December.
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish Streaming On HBO Max?
No. Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish is a Universal Pictures movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max. The movie may be on HBO Max someday, but it won’t be any time soon.
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish on Netflix?
Unfortunately, Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish isn’t available to stream on Netflix. The romantic comedy isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish Available On Hulu?
Who is in the cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?
Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) will once again voice the sword-wielding bandit Puss in Boots and Salma Hayek (Frida) will reprise her role as Puss' love interest Kitty Softpaws, whose paws are also skilled with a sword.
The furry duo will be confronting new enemies on their journey, plyed by a stellar cast including Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Goldilocks, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as Mama Bear, Ray Winstone (Edge of Darkness) as Papa Bear and Samson Kayo (Bloods) as Baby Bear.
Other cast members include: John Mulaney as Jack Horner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mama Luna, Wagner Moura as Big Bad Wolf and Harvey Guillen as Perro, Puss and Kitty's new companion on their adventure.
